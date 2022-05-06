While we can’t know for sure if the pejorative political slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” is the cause of the name’s decline in popularity, it seems likely that the growing association of the name with the coded slur for “F**k Joe Biden” ― and thus with both the conservative movement and the Democratic 46th president of the U.S. ― can only contribute to the downward trend among parents on both sides of the aisle.

Baby names typically don’t make big jumps up or down the popularity list from one year to the next. In fact, almost all of the Top 10 names of 2021 are the same as the ones from 2020. Still, there are interesting exceptions in addition to Brandon.