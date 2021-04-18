Indianapolis Mass Shooter Legally Purchased 2 Assault-Style Guns Despite FBI Concerns

The teenager police say fatally shot eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis this week legally purchased the two semiautomatic rifles he used even though the FBI questioned him last year after a disturbing warning from his mother, according to the local police chief.

Agents interviewed 19-year-old Brandon Hole after his mother told the FBI that she feared her son might create a dangerous situation to attempt “suicide by cop.” Hole took his own life after the FedEx shooting.

The teen was apparently not detained after questioning by the FBI last year. Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said agents found no evidence of a crime.

But Indianapolis police at that time confiscated a shotgun Hole had purchased some 24 hours earlier because of concerns about his mental state, Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor told The New York Times. He was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Yet Hole was nevertheless able to legally purchase the two powerful assault-style weapons last July and September, according to police.

The state’s “red flag” law was not used to keep firearms out of Hole’s possession. Such laws, which exist in at least a dozen states, bar people deemed a danger to themselves or other from owning guns.

It wasn’t immediately clear if officials ever initiated a court hearing under the law to bar Hole from gun possession, or if a judge may have ruled against such an action. In any case, red flag laws only temporarily restrict gun ownership.