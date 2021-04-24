Queens Man Who Threatened Lawmakers Wanted Trump To Be Like Hitler: Prosecutors

He also texted his girlfriend about reading Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf,” Courthouse News Service reported.

In one of his videos posted on social media, presented to the jury on Friday, Hunt talked about how to encode words in messages.

“If I want to talk about who runs the world,” he’d call it “juice,” Hunt explained. “I don’t want to kill the juice just yet,” he added.

In his social media posts, Hunt also encouraged armed extremists to return to Washington on Inauguration Day to challenge the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden by violently overthrowing the government, prosecutors said.

In opening arguments Wednesday, Hunt’s lawyer, Jan Rostal, said that his Internet messages were constitutionally protected speech and were not intended to be taken seriously. She said his social media posts were not real threats, The Washington Post reported.