Kicker Cut By Commanders After Allegedly Rubbing Up Against 2 Women On Flight

Kicker Brandon McManus was released by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, in the aftermath of two women suing him for sexually assaulting them on a trans-Atlantic flight.

Two women who were working as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Sept. 28 flight to London allege in a lawsuit filed in civil court that McManus tried to kiss one of them and grinded and rubbed up against both of them while they were trying to perform their work responsibilities. They are seeking in excess of $1 million in damages, according to court documents.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, attorney Brett R. Gallaway said McManus wanted to thank the Commanders for the chance to be part of the organization and continued to criticize the lawsuit.

“We reiterate that the allegations against Brandon are and remain absolutely false and importantly, are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers’ own prior inconsistent statements and omissions,” Gallaway said. “While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process. We intend to defeat these claims, fully exonerate him and look forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs.”