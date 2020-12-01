HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s no secret that this has been an overwhelming year. Between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fight for racial justice, an election and the countless number of businesses and people going through economic hardship — we could all put more good out into the world.
There are a lot of things you can do to make a difference, whether that’s donating to organizations doing the work on the ground or doing all of your shopping locally to support businesses you care about.
Giving Tuesday is also the perfect time to give back and make sure your holiday shopping works even harder for you.
After a week of deals and steals, many brands are using the end of Cyber Week as an opportunity to make a difference, whether that’s giving a part of todays profits to a worthy cause or donating items directly to those who need them most.
So you can spend your money where it counts, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite brands who are giving back this Giving Tuesday.
Take a look below:
On Giving Tuesday, Aerosoles is donating 10% of every purchase to Feeding America, which addresses food insecurity in the United States and provides warm meals to families in need.
On Giving Tuesday, Anthropologie is donating $10 to the International Child Art Foundation for every gift card purchase — plus you’ll get a $10 credit in your inbox.
On Giving Tuesday, Away is supporting Global Glimpse, a nonprofit organization who provide travel and virtual leadership programs to high school students from diverse backgrounds across the country. Away is known for its fashionable and functional luggage.
On Giving Tuesday through Dec. 8, a portion of each Caraway purchase will go to Feeding America and directly towards bringing 100,000 meals to families in America this holiday season. Caraway is known for its pretty and practical cookware essentials.
On Giving Tuesday, Chewy is matching customers’ purchase amounts today with donations to pet shelters, food banks and animal welfare organizations of the same value. Chewy is an online destination for all things pet, from food to toys and medication.
On Giving Tuesday, Everlane is doubling its donation to the ACLU for all items from its 100% Human collection.
Food52
On Giving Tuesday, Food52 is donating 5% of its sales to No Kid Hungry. Purveyor of all things kitchen and home, Food52 curates a wide range of home and kitchen products from other DTC brands and small businesses, as well as their own in-house collection of smart and savvy creations.
On Giving Tuesday, Girlfriend Collective is donating 25% of its proceeds to the ACLU and Earthjustice. Girlfriend Collective specializes in sustainable and size-inclusive activewear — think matching bra and legging sets, sweatsuits and more — in a wide variety of colors. The products are often presented on models of all races, ages and sizes, too, a cool details in today’s world of homogenous loungewear.
On Giving Tuesday, Masterclass is donating over 200,000 annual memberships via their Grants Program. Masterclass offers a wide variety of online classes taught by celebrities, experts and professionals.
On Giving Tuesday, Old Navy is donating up to $1 million to the nonprofit partners who fuel its This Way ONward job opportunity program.
On Giving Tuesday, Our Place is donating 10 meals to those in need in partnership with Feeding America for every purchase that customers make today. Our Place is perhaps best know for its best-selling multipurpose pan that does eight different things, appropriately dubbed the “Always Pan.”
On Giving Tuesday, Prose is partnering with Wigs For Kids with a donation of $10,000. Prose is a hair care subscription services that sends customized shampoo, conditioners and styling products directly to your doorstep.
On Giving Tuesday, Reformation is partnering with thredUP for its “RefRecycling” program which allows consumers to recycle any clothes and in return ThredUP will donate $5 to the Circular Fashion Fund (CFF), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify, vet and distribute funds to organizations and individuals committed to a more sustainable future. They’re also matching all customer mask purchases on their site with mask donations to organizations in need. Reformation is known for its sustainable and one-of-a-kind styles.
On Giving Tuesday, Senreve is donating 15% of proceeds to Every Mother Counts. The brand makes leather handbags and accessories for the women that do it all. You’ll find beautiful backpacks, totes and crossbody bags built for function and fashion.
On Giving Tuesday, Uncommon Goods is doubling its Better to Give donations on behalf of all customers who shop today and select a nonprofit partner at checkout.
On Giving Tuesday, Universal Standard is asking customers to recycle any pair of jeans, from any brand with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green program to get a new pair of Universal Standard jeans for just $25 (plus shipping).