On Giving Tuesday, Girlfriend Collective is donating 25% of its proceeds to the ACLU and Earthjustice. Girlfriend Collective specializes in sustainable and size-inclusive activewear — think matching bra and legging sets, sweatsuits and more — in a wide variety of colors. The products are often presented on models of all races, ages and sizes, too, a cool details in today’s world of homogenous loungewear.

Masterclass

On Giving Tuesday, Masterclass is donating over 200,000 annual memberships via their Grants Program. Masterclass offers a wide variety of online classes taught by celebrities, experts and professionals.

Old Navy

On Giving Tuesday, Old Navy is donating up to $1 million to the nonprofit partners who fuel its This Way ONward job opportunity program.