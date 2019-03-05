HuffPost Finds

These Brands Are Giving Back To Women On International Women's Day

Including Ban.do, Old Navy and Draper James.

International Women’s Day is Friday. If you’re still not sure what you want to do to celebrate this year, might we suggest taking part in something that helps other women — and treating yourself in the process?

A small but impactful way to support the sisterhood is making a conscious effort to shop at women-owned businesses and support companies that invest in women.

Plenty of companies are creating collections specifically for International Women’s Day that both celebrate and help women. Part of the proceeds (and in some cases, all of the proceeds) from the products we’ve rounded up below will go to charities and organizations that empower women.

We’ve rounded up a list of brands giving back on International Women’s Day so you can feel good about where you spend your money. Keep checking back, as we’ll continue updating this list.

Below, the brands giving back to women this International Women’s Day:

1
Ban.do
Ban.do
One hundred percent of the net proceeds of these "Anxiety," "Depression" and "Resilience" necklaces will go to Bring Change to Mind, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. Get them at Ban.do, $48.
2
Of A Kind
Of A Kind
A portion of proceeds from this Round 5 Cashmere Sweater go to Her Justice, an organization that stands with women living in poverty in New York City — many of whom are survivors of intimate partner violence — by recruiting and mentoring volunteer lawyers to provide them with free legal help. Find this sweater Of A Kind, $380.
3
LIVELY
LIVELY
LIVELY is giving 100 percent of the profits from this T-shirt to I Support The Girls, an organization that collects and distributes bras and feminine hygiene products to at-risk women. Shop this tee at Lively.
4
The Better Skin Co.
Amazon
The Better Skin Co. is donating 100 percent of sales from its Mirakle Cream to the American Civil Liberties Union to help support economic opportunities and educational equity, as well as to end gender-based violence. Find it on Amazon, $30.
5
CASETiFY
CASETiFY
CASETiFY is debuting the "Her Impact Matters" collection featuring powerful designs with a purpose. A portion of each purchase from the collection will go to Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that equips girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers to grow up healthy, educated and independent. Shop the collection.
6
Draper James
Draper James
On Friday, Draper James is donating 25 percent of profits from the Sisterhood Collection to Girls Inc. Find this T-shirt at Draper James for $38.
7
Urban Stems
Urban Stems
UrbanStems has partnered with Bumble to make an exclusive International Women’s Day bouquet. A portion of the proceeds on every "Bumble" bouquet sent during the month of March will go to Women for Women International. Find this on Urban Stems, $60.
8
Sugarfina
Sugarfina
Sugarfina and Barbie teamed up to celebrate International Women’s Day with a new collection that highlights Barbie’s most iconic careers over 60 years. One hundred percent of net proceeds from the collection will be donated to Step Up, an organization that enables girls to fulfill their full potential by empowering them to join the next generation of professional women. Order on Sugarfina, $7.50.
9
Old Navy
Old Navy
Old Navy is offering a limited-edition collection of International Women’s Day tees and honoring the amazing women who produce their garments with a $25,000 donation to the humanitarian aid organization CARE.Shop the Old Navy Collection.
