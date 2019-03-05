All Royalty-Free licenses include global use rights. via Getty Images

International Women’s Day is Friday. If you’re still not sure what you want to do to celebrate this year, might we suggest taking part in something that helps other women — and treating yourself in the process?

A small but impactful way to support the sisterhood is making a conscious effort to shop at women-owned businesses and support companies that invest in women.

Plenty of companies are creating collections specifically for International Women’s Day that both celebrate and help women. Part of the proceeds (and in some cases, all of the proceeds) from the products we’ve rounded up below will go to charities and organizations that empower women.

We’ve rounded up a list of brands giving back on International Women’s Day so you can feel good about where you spend your money. Keep checking back, as we’ll continue updating this list.

Below, the brands giving back to women this International Women’s Day: