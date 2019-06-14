Brands Celebrating Pride By Giving Back To The LGBTQ Community

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brands Actually Giving Back To The LGBTQ+ Community During Pride Month

Every June, it seems like brands everywhere unleash their own Pride Month collections and splash rainbows on everything. It’s fun to see the excitement of Pride taking over, but the commercialization of the important month for many LGBTQ people doesn’t always translate to companies actually supporting the community.

One great way to support the LGBTQ community is to donate directly to organizations that work for equality, including options like the Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project. (If you donate by clicking on these links, 100% of your money will go directly to those organizations.) Or, you can shop directly on Etsy at these queer-owned shops, where you can find handmade inclusive pins, artwork and more ― not just in June, but all year long.

If you’re going to shop at a big retailer, here are some suggestions for brands that are giving back this year in more tangible ways, whether through substantial donations, inclusive products or services, job opportunities, or advocacy and political action.

Take a look below:

One-hundred percent of sales from their 2019 Pride collection will benefit the It Gets Better Project.

One-hundred percent of net profits from the ASOS DESIGN x glaad collection are donated to GLAAD.

The retailer will donate 50% of the purchase price of each item in its Equality Collection to the United Nations Foundation in support of the UN Free And Equal Campaign for LGBTI equality.

One-hundred percent of proceeds from Fossil’s limited-edition Pride Month watch case will benefit the Hetrick-Martin Institute.

Through July 6, Gap will donate 15% of sales from the Gap + Pride Collection to the United Nations Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal Campaign for LGBTI equality.

For this year’s Pride celebration, 10% of the global sales price from the “Stay True, Stay You” collection will support the work of the UN’s Free And Equal campaign.

One-hundred percent of net proceeds from the Levi’s Pride Collection will go to OutRight Action International, working to advance human rights for LGBTQ people all over the world.

The makeup brand is donating $500,000 to GLAAD over the next two years in honor of Viva Glam’s 25th anniversary and supporting more than 20 local Pride events.

The fashion retailer is donating 20% or more of the sale price from every Pride + Joy item to The Trevor Project. It will also be participating in 24 Pride parades nationwide and hosting special Pride events at select stores.

Nordstrom will donate 100% of net sales from the purchase of their “Free to be Me” T-shirt to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The beauty retailer created a limited edition #Lipstories Pride lipstick and will donate $1 from the sale of each lipstick to support LGBTQ organizations. They also offer free “Bold Beauty” makeup classes that cater to the transgender community.