Atlanta Braves Mascot Pummels Little Kids In Football At Falcons Game

Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, has quite a way with kids. (Watch the clips below.)

He stiff-armed youth-league football players to the ground and ran over another on a touchdown run on Saturday, viral video showed.

Blooper was one of several mascots playing against local peewee leaguers at halftime in the Atlanta Falcons’ preseason game at Mercedes Benz Stadium ― but he stood out for being a steamrolling brute.

According to the Braves’ website, Blooper was born at a 2018 fan fest and “is everything you could imagine in a mascot.”