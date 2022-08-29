Sports

Atlanta Braves Mascot Pummels Little Kids In Football At Falcons Game

Blooper lowered the boom on several peewee leaguers at halftime.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, has quite a way with kids. (Watch the clips below.)

He stiff-armed youth-league football players to the ground and ran over another on a touchdown run on Saturday, viral video showed.

Blooper was one of several mascots playing against local peewee leaguers at halftime in the Atlanta Falcons’ preseason game at Mercedes Benz Stadium ― but he stood out for being a steamrolling brute.

According to the Braves’ website, Blooper was born at a 2018 fan fest and “is everything you could imagine in a mascot.”

That includes being a kid’s worst nightmare on defense.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

NFLFootballAtlanta Falconsatlanta braves

Popular in the Community