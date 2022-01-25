Jennie Nguyen during an appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in October. Bravo via Getty Images

Bravo has officially cut ties with “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” newcomer Jennie Nguyen, announcing on Tuesday that the reality star has been fired over her “offensive” social media activity.

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’” the network said in a statement. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention.”

Fans had been calling for Bravo to publicly acknowledge the controversy, after racist posts that had allegedly appeared on Nguyen’s Facebook account surfaced earlier this month.

In its statement Tuesday, the network acknowledged the backlash from fans and wrote that “moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Twitter users have compiled a series of alleged screenshots that they say appeared on Nguyen’s Facebook page throughout 2020. The posts appear to show Nguyen mocking the Black Lives Matter movement, sharing images that describe protesters as “thug rioters” and “violent gangs,” and posting memes in support of “White Lives Matter” and articles questioning the cause of George Floyd’s death. Nguyen also allegedly expressed a slew of pro-Trump and anti-vaccine views. Her account has since been deactivated.

Days before her firing, Nguyen issued an apology on Instagram, writing that she wanted to “acknowledge” the situation.

“I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were,” she wrote. “It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Nguyen, who is Vietnamese American, joined the second season of the most recent “Real Housewives” offshoot in September and was quickly embraced by viewers. During her time on the show, she opened up about her childhood immigration story and her multiple miscarriages. She also regularly tangled with other cast members, including Mary Cosby, who has likewise since left the franchise amid controversy.

All of Nguyen’s fellow cast members besides Cosby have publicly condemned her activity with strongly worded statements in recent days.

“There can be no haven in this world for hateful anti-black and violent rhetoric,” cast member Heather Gay wrote. “It is up to all of us to do the work of anti-racism and educate ourselves on the experiences of others. I am constantly learning and want to use this platform to lead with love and empathy while condemning actions of ignorance and racism.”

In a separate statement, co-star Meredith Marks wrote that she was “sickened by my co-worker’s racist and prejudicial posts that recently surfaced.”

Nguyen pictured during a recent episode of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Bravo via Getty Images

The day before her firing, Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen called Nguyen’s posts “very upsetting ... and disgusting,” emphasizing that the network was in the process of addressing the issue.

“I just want to say, in case anyone doesn’t realize it, that there are many serious discussions happening right now about everything,” Cohen said during his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy.” “I can’t address the situation right now, but it will be addressed very soon, and thank you for your patience.”

Bravo is no stranger to booting stars over bad behavior, having previously fired “Vanderpump Rules” cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute over their racist treatment of the show’s only Black co-star, Faith Stowers.