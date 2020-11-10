Teen With Stutter Who Spoke At DNC Thrilled About Biden's Victory

A 13-year-old boy with a stutter who met Joe Biden on the campaign trail is thrilled his new pal won the presidential election.

In a video clip that went viral, Biden, who stuttered when he was young, encouraged Brayden Harrington to be brave.

“Aw man, don’t let it define you,” Biden said during the event in Concord, New Hampshire last February. “You are smart as hell. You can do this.”

“I see him as a role model,” Brayden said Monday on “CBS This Morning.” “He stutters, and he made it, like, this far in life, as a president-elect, and that’s really, I would say, brave of him to put himself out there, for the whole country, and to be a leader. And that’s just really great of him, to just push himself.”

Brayden also told “Good Morning America” that he was happy for Biden.

“I have a really strong feeling he’s going to be a great president,” Brayden said.

After their initial meeting, Biden obtained Brayden’s phone number to share more detailed tips on battling stuttering and ended up inviting the teen to speak at the Democratic National Convention:

Brayden’s mom, Jessica Harrington, said Biden’s victory was “very emotional.” She called meeting the former vice president a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We actually got to see firsthand what our soon-to-be president of the United States is like as a normal human being,” she said. “He had a huge impact on our family.”

Is the White House in Brayden’s future now?

“I have days where I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to be president,’ and then I have days where I’m like …’I won’t make it a day,’” he joked to CBS.

