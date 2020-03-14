Brazilian Ambassador Who Dined With Trump Is Third Mar-a-Lago Guest With Coronavirus

Brazil’s acting ambassador to the United States is the third Mar-a-Lago guest last weekend to test positive for coronavirus. Nestor Forster dined with Donald Trump last Saturday night at the president’s golf resort in West Palm Beach.

The dinner also included Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner.

Bolsonaro tweeted Friday that he had tested negative, adding: “DON’T BELIEVE IN THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA.” But Brazil’s Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported later that he will be tested again.

- HFA/SABIN atestam negativo para o COVID-19 o Sr. Pres. da República Jair Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/iL3YPGPGXA — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 13, 2020

- NÃO ACREDITE NA MÍDIA FAKE NEWS!



- SÃO ELES QUE PRECISAM DE VOCÊS! — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 13, 2020

Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who was a guest at Mar-a-Lago the same weekend, also tested positive. He didn’t dine with Trump, but posed with the president.

Yet another guest who tested positive attended a Sunday fundraising lunch hosted by Trump Victory, a committee that raises money for Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican Party, according to an email from GOP officials, The Washington Post reported. Party officials said the person had no direct contact with Trump.

Forster will extend his self-quarantine for an additional two weeks, according to a statement from the embassy. He apparently began the quarantine after Wajngarten tested positive.

Brazil's Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Nestor Forster has learned tonight that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Following medical advice, Amb. Forster will extend his self-quarantine, which he had already placed himself into as a precautionary measure, for another two weeks. — Embassy of Brazil in the USA 🇧🇷 (@BrazilinUSA) March 14, 2020

Trump has acted as if his exposure coronavirus at Mar-a-Lago is no big deal. He said Thursday he was “not concerned” and he wouldn’t be tested.

But Trump said Friday while taking questions from reporters after declaring a national emergency in the fight against coronavirus that he would “ likely” get tested.

White House physician Sean Conley issued a memo Friday, however, saying that Trump doesn’t require testing or a self-quarantine, even though he was exposed to at least two people who have test positive for coronavirus. The president has no symptoms, Conley noted, adding that he will closely monitor Trump.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people consider restricting their movements if they have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, even if they show no symptoms.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) are both under self-quarantine after coming into contact with Wajngarten at Mar-a-Lago last weekend.