Brazilian sportscaster Leandro Chaves put a match-winning spin on his COVID-19 vaccination.
The SBT Brasil journalist commentated on receiving the shot as if it was a soccer game. And he celebrated the needle going into his arm as if it was an epic goal, to the laughter of the woman administering the jab.
It was the “most important and emotional” commentary of his life, Chaves wrote on Twitter, where he also hailed Brazilian science, journalism and the country’s publicly-funded health care system.
Watch the video here:
