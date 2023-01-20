Brazilian Soccer Player Dani Alves Jailed In Spain For Alleged Sexual Assault

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Spain and a judge later denied bail for the former Barcelona defender.

The alleged assault took place on Dec. 31 at a night club in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press.

Advertisement

Alves was taken into custody after he answered a police summons. State prosecutors had asked for him to be held without bail, and a judge agreed after charging him with sexual assault following several hours of testimony.

A charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape. Police said they could not give any details on the case.

Alves denied the allegations last week in a video he sent to Spanish television channel Antena 3. While acknowledging he had gone dancing at the club on the night of the alleged assault, he said he did not know the woman and added “I have never invaded the personal space of anyone.”

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 20: Soccer player Dani Alves is detained in a police car after going to testify at Les Corts police station, on 20 January, 2023 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. A Barcelona court is investigating the complaint against Dani Alves for alleged rape. Alves has gone to the police station early today and has left arrested in a car of the mossos d'esquadra. Sources have explained to Europa Press that the car is taking him to the Ciutat de la Justicia in Barcelona, where he will be taken to court and the judge will decide on his provisional situation while the case is being investigated. Two days after the alleged sexual assault, a woman denounced the footballer for allegedly sexually assaulting her in the discotheque. The woman's complaint is under investigation, according to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC). (Photo By David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press News via Getty Images

Advertisement

The 39-year-old Alves is one of soccer’s most successful players, winning major titles for Brazil and several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, over his long career.

He currently plays for Mexican club Pumas.

Known for his creative play on the field, and a sharp wit and love of fashion off it, Alves has been one of soccer’s most charismatic figures for more than a decade.