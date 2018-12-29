Fox Commentator Bre Payton Dies After Sudden Illnesses

Fox News commentator and Federalist writer Bre Payton has died after being found unconscious with two sudden illnesses.
On Friday, The Federalist announced the 26-year-old’s death, which occurred that day in San Diego after she fell sick.
The publication mourned her death, saying it is “heartbroken and devastated” over the news.
“Bre brightened the lives of everyone around her,” the statement said. “She was joyful, hard-working, and compassionate, and she leaves behind friends and colleagues for whom she brought nothing but sweetness and light.”
Fox, which also reported on the death, pointed to a post earlier this month on Payton’s Twitter account in which she asked followers to tune into her One America News broadcast, a right-wing outlet where she also worked.
Speaking out about the details surrounding Payton’s death, California-based congressional candidate Morgan Murtaugh said she found Payton unresponsive on Thursday and dialed 911.
By Friday afternoon, Murtaugh revealed that the worst had happened:
A CaringBridge page shared by the politician explained “a CT scan and hours of testing” found Payton had “the H1N1 flu and meningitis,” and that “her condition worsened and worsened.”
Following the news, tributes began pouring in on social media and on Fox, where anchors set aside portions of their shows to remember the young writer and broadcaster.
As noted by Fox’s Shannon Bream, Payton’s family has launched a scholarship in her honor to support “young, rising Christian leaders.”