Breakfast Soup: It Makes So Much More Sense Than You'd Think

Jeremy Paige

In those chilly winter months, I find that a bowl of cereal just isn’t as appealing as it is in the warmer months. Sure, there’s oatmeal, but who wants mush in the morning? Then one morning, my wife suggested soup for breakfast. She made me a bowl, and I was immediately hooked. It was comforting and nourishing, and it felt like like a healthy way to start the day.

Breakfast soup can be just about anything you want it to be – full of whatever vegetables your heart desires, with any flavor profile you’d like. After experimenting, I’ve finally come up with my favorite rendition that I could eat every day of the week.

The base of the soup starts with a good quality bone broth. Bone broth is a nutritional powerhouse that’s known to promote gut and digestive health, support joint mobility, increase your chances of a better night’s sleep and even strengthen your hair and nails. If you don’t want to make your own, a lot of companies sell high-quality bone broth in the freezer section of your local grocery store.

I like to incorporate tons of vegetables like carrots, zucchini and spinach into the soup. Mix and match whatever your favorites are – there are no rules. Aromatics such as ginger, garlic and turmeric give the soup depth of flavor and provide many health benefits. My secret ingredient is a little bit of miso paste. It’s an umami bomb that transforms this soup from boring to amazing. Lastly, I top the soup with the perfect jammy egg and garnish with fresh herbs and a drizzle of sesame oil for flavor.

Just trust me on this one. The idea may take some getting used to, but once you try it you may never go back to cereal.

Jeremy Paige

Breakfast Soup

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, diced

2 carrots, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

4 cups bone broth

2 tablespoons white miso paste

1 zucchini, diced

2 cups fresh baby spinach

Kosher salt and pepper

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Sesame oil, for garnish

Directions

1. Bring a pot of water to boil. Gently lower eggs into boiling water and cook for 6½ minutes. Immediately drain and transfer to ice bath. Set aside until soup is ready.

2. Heat oil in a large soup pot over medium heat.

3. Add onions, carrots, garlic and ginger, and cook for 5 minutes until onion is translucent. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Add turmeric powder and cook until fragrant and toasted, about 2 minutes.

5. Add bone broth, miso paste and zucchini. Stir to combine and cook, stirring occasionally, until zucchini is tender, about 15 minutes. Check for seasoning and add salt if needed.

6. Add baby spinach and cook until wilted, about 1 minute.

7. Ladle hot soup into bowls. Peel eggs and cut in half. Add 2 egg halves to each bowl of soup, then drizzle with sesame oil.