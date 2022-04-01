Food & Drink

7 Healthy Breakfasts That Cost Less Than $1

We asked nutritionists, dietitians and other experts to rise to the challenge of designing tasty morning meals that cost a buck, give or take a couple of cents.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Getty/HuffPost

Avocado. Organic fruit. Protein powder. Fair-trade cacao. Microgreens. This is an era when the ingredients for a single breakfast smoothie can cost $14. But that is the norm of the privileged, not the experience for everyday Americans who are still struggling with pandemic ― and now wartime ― economies.

In response to what’s happening on the ground and in the wallet for most of us, we asked nutritionists, dietitians and other experts to rise to the challenge of designing tasty morning meals that cost a buck, give or take a couple of cents.

The breakfasts cater to all kinds of diets: flexitarian, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, keto, diabetic. Some experts chose a batch-making approach to get the costs down; others highlighted single servings. Many looked at combos of hearty oatmeal, nutritious nuts and fiber-rich fruit as a way to supplement the meal and satisfy your hunger. But from the suggestions below ― we break down the ingredients, daily allowances and costs per meal or item (which vary according to store and location) ― you should be able to find a few that appeal to you and your family and fit in with your reality.

1. Yogurt, Bananas and Cheerios

Cost per serving: $0.91

Monica Auslander Moreno, a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) and founder of Essence Nutrition, says this breakfast provides “lots of good folate, prebiotic fibers, and a melange of textures and flavors to fill any belly until lunchtime.” She recommends the cherry orchard flavor of yogurt in particular.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Yoplait single-serve yogurt
  • 1 banana
  • 1/2 cup Honey Nut Cheerios

Instructions:

  1. Slice the banana.
  2. Top the yogurt with the banana and Cheerios.

Daily allowances:

  • Whole grains: 12+ grams
  • Calcium: 30%
  • Vitamin D: 25%
  • Potassium: 15%

Breakdown of costs:

  • Yoplait $0.60
  • Banana $0.17
  • Cheerios $0.14

2. Oats, Blueberries and Walnuts

Cost per serving: $0.95

RDN Deanna Wolfe recommends using frozen blueberries because “frozen are just as healthful as fresh as they maintain all the nutrients when flash frozen!”

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup Kodiak Cakes classic rolled oats
  • Handful frozen blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts

Instructions:

  1. Cook oats according to instructions on package.
  2. Top oats with blueberries and walnuts.

Daily allowances:

  • Protein: 12 grams
  • Iron: 15%

Breakdown of costs:

  • Oats $0.65
  • Blueberries $0.20
  • Walnuts $0.10

3. Oatmeal, Greek Yogurt and Apples

Cost per serving: $0.88

Colette Heimowitz, vice president of nutrition and education at Simply Good Foods Co., recommends this as an Atkins 100 healthy breakfast:

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup cooked oats
  • 1/2 cup plain unsweetened Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 medium Gala apple, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

  1. Cook oats according to instructions on package.
  2. Stir in yogurt.
  3. Top with apple and cinnamon.

Daily allowances:

  • Calories: 254
  • Calcium: 17%
  • Potassium: 13%
  • Vitamin C: 10%
  • Phosphorus: 10%
  • Magnesium: 10%
  • Thiamin: 15%
  • Net Carbs: 27 grams
  • Protein: 14 grams
  • Fiber: 4 grams
  • Fat: 8 grams

Breakdown of costs:

  • Oats $0.08
  • Yogurt $0.46
  • Apple $0.32
  • Cinnamon $0.02

4. Protein Bread, Peanut Butter and Honey

Total cost: $0.93

Cristie Besu, registered nurse, certified sports nutritionist and founder of Eat Me Guilt Free, says, “protein-packed peanut butter and honey is for your inner child.” It can also be, of course, for your actual child. She notes that her breakfast fits into vegan, flex, dairy-free and low-carb meal plans.

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of protein bread
  • 2 tablespoons of natural peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon of honey

Instructions:

  1. Spread the bread with peanut butter.
  2. Drizzle the honey on top.

Daily allowances:

  • Protein: 20 grams
  • Fat: 18.5 grams
  • Carbs: 36 grams
  • Sodium: 15%
  • Fiber: 26%

Breakdown of costs:

  • Bread $0.54
  • Peanut butter $0.17
  • Honey $0.22

5. 3-Pepper Egg White Soufflé

Cost per serving: $0.91

Haylie Pomroy, a top Hollywood nutritionist and New York Times-bestselling author of “The Fast Metabolism Diet,” recommends her 3-pepper egg white soufflé.

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1/4 cup white onion, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 6 egg whites at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a nonstick skillet, sauté the pepper and onion with 1 tablespoon water until soft. Stir in the cayenne pepper and salt. With a mixer, whip the egg whites and lemon juice until stiff peaks form. Divide the egg whites among four 12-ounce ramekins. Divide the sauteed vegetables equally among the ramekins and gently mix them in.
  3. Place the ramekins on a sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes or until the tops are golden.

Daily allowances:

  • Calores: 150
  • Carbs:12 grams
  • Fiber: 3 grams
  • Sugar: 8.5 grams
  • Fat: 0.9 grams
  • Protein: 23 grams
  • Vitamin C: 197%
  • Potassium: 28%
  • Riboflavin: 89%
  • Vitamin B6: 32%

Breakdown of costs:

  • Peppers $1.40
  • Onion $0.23
  • Cayenne pepper $0.27
  • Sea salt $0.01
  • Egg white $1.62
  • Lemon juice $0.12

6. Oatmeal, Peanut Butter and Banana

Cost per serving: $0.46

Lisa Richards, nutritionist at The Candida Diet, combines the whole-grain goodness of oats with the protein of nuts and the potassium of banana in this well-rounded breakfast. Not only does this come in under $1, it comes in under 50 cents! Have a second helping!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup oatmeal
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter
  • 1/2 banana

Instructions:

  1. Prepare oatmeal according to directions on package.
  2. Mix in peanut butter.
  3. Top with banana.

Daily allowances:

  • Calories: 150
  • Fat: 11.5 grams
  • Carbohydrates: 53 grams
  • Protein: 9.5 grams
  • Total Sugar: 8.5 grams
  • Fiber: 23%

Breakdown of costs:

  • Oatmeal $0.20
  • Peanut butter $0.09
  • Banana $0.17

7. Oatmeal, Banana and Cinnamon-Sugar

Cost per serving: $0.52

Emmie Keefe, aka “Healthy Emmie,” likes to use oatmeal as a base. Here she doesn’t shy away from the flavor of a little brown sugar, and the cost per serving is low enough that you can double the portion and still make it for about a buck.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup oats cooked with water
  • 1 banana
  • Sprinkling of cinnamon
  • Sprinkling of brown sugar

Instructions:

  1. Prepare oatmeal according to directions on package.
  2. Top with sliced banana, cinnamon and brown sugar.

Daily allowances:

  • Calories: Under 300
  • Fiber: 7+ grams
  • Manganese: 100% daily value

Breakdown of costs:

  • Oats $0.19
  • Banana $0.25
  • Cinnamon $0.03
  • Brown sugar $0.05
Always Pan

47 Kitchen Essentials I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without

NutritionBreakfast affordable

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Still Have Lingering Congestion After Being Sick? Here’s What To Do.

Travel

How To Embrace Travel As Self Care When Getting Anywhere Costs So Much

Work/Life

There Are 22 Cities In America Where Young Women Earn As Much As Or More Than Men

Relationships

Is It Ever OK To Charge Your Friends For A Dinner Party?

Wellness

BA.2 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Aphasia

Shopping

These Are Best Strapless Bras If You Have Big Boobs

Shopping

Books By Trans And Non-Binary Authors To Add To Your Bookshelf

Shopping

Professional Car Detailers Share The Best At-Home Car Cleaning Products

Shopping

Everything You Need To Steal Kristen Stewart's Most Wearable Awards Season Look

Shopping

7 Must-Have Products You Need To Combat Seasonal Allergies

Shopping

We Can’t Believe We’re Saying This, But Spanx Makes The Best Pants

Shopping

Physical Therapists Weigh In On The Water Pillows Trending On TikTok

Shopping

The One Laundry Product You Need That You Probably Don't Have

Style & Beauty

The 6 Beauty And Fashion Items Jewel Can’t Do Without

Shopping

Now Is A Great Time To Teach Your Kid About What It's Like To Be Deaf

Travel

How To Make Friends While Traveling

Shopping

TikTok Made Me Buy This Tiny Waffle Maker, And I Don't Regret It

Shopping

These Popular Sheets Are The Sleep Upgrade You've Been Needing

Shopping

This Climate Change Novel May Have Just Predicted Our Near Future

Home & Living

This 2017 Sci-Fi Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Alopecia Shouldn't Be A Punchline, But It Should Get More Attention

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Bridgerton'

Shopping

How To Snag Zendaya's Cropped Oscars Top For Way Less

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Slip-On Shoes You Can Get Online

Work/Life

What To Put On Your Résumé If You Took Time Off To Have Kids

Shopping

Have Trouble Falling Asleep? These 13 Expert-Backed Items May Help.

Shopping

26 Things From Target You'll Never Want To Travel Without Once You Try Them

Shopping

24 Helpful Hair Products That'll Give You Exactly What You Paid For

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Best Protection Can Be Found In A Type Of Sunscreen You May Not Have Heard Of

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Cult-Fave LED Light Mask Is Worth Every Penny

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

It's Time To Tuck Your Winter Coats Away With These Vacuum-Pack And Storage Bags

Wellness

7 Cases When A High Sex Drive May Be A Sign Of Trauma

Relationships

How To Spot A Scammer On Dating Apps

Parenting

Will 5- To 11-Year-Olds Need COVID Boosters?

Wellness

8 Health Issues You Didn't Know Your Pharmacist Can Help With

Food & Drink

The Best Chocolate For Chocolate Chip Cookies, According To Experts

Style & Beauty

Why Experts Recommend Washing Your New Clothes Before Wearing Them