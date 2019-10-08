All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Oct. 6-12)

Aaron Paul stars in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which debuts on Oct. 11 and will likely be the company’s most popular movie in quite some time. The original series was part of the cultural zeitgeist when it aired ― I remember watching the last season in a packed but silent bar in one of the last non-sports and non-dragons cultural moments I can remember happening on television. I’m not quite as excited to watch this on my couch and then see what people tweeted about the movie, but that’s 2019 I guess. You can read more about this movie and watch the trailer below.

Besides “El Camino,” Netflix adds a few mediocre movies from the past, along with a couple of other Netflix Originals ― including one starring Sam Worthington called “Fractured” that has already earned lukewarm reviews. You can read the full list below.