‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Will Reportedly Star Aaron Paul And Debut On Netflix

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Actor Aaron Paul will bring his "Breaking Bad" character, Jesse Pinkman, to the silver screen, according to multiple reports.

Jesse Pinkman may be back, bitches.

Multiple outlets reported a few interesting details about the film sequel to the iconic TV show “Breaking Bad” from unnamed sources on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the full-length movie will revolve around Aaron Paul, who will reprise his Emmy-winning role as Pinkman, former apprentice to Walter White (Bryan Cranston). News about the plot is scarce, but it seems that it will follow the aftermath of the events that occurred in the show’s finale. Series creator Vince Gilligan will apparently write, executive produce and direct the top-secret project.

In an interesting twist, the movie will reportedly air on Netflix before it appears on AMC, the show’s original network. In the past, the series would air on AMC before it was available on Netflix, but the streaming giant is often credited with the show’s popularity, thanks to viewers who went to Netflix to binge-watch it.

Netflix, AMC and producer Sony Pictures Television declined to comment to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. AMC told HuffPost that it had no information.

In October, Cranston confirmed that a “Breaking Bad” sequel was in the works, but he didn’t seem to know too much about the project.

“I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. And so there’s the question of whether or not we would even see Walter White in this movie. Ohhh! Think about that one,” Cranston said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Most fans will recall that White died in the show’s 2013 finale, but the actor recently joked that things may not be as they seemed.