'El Camino' Wasn't Meth-ing Around With These 'Breaking Bad' Reunions

Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter)

Netflix

Jane's appearance comes at the end of "El Camino" when Jesse makes it safely to Alaska. In a flashback scene, the two sit on the hood of a car and talk about the time she said to go "wherever the universe takes you."



"I've gone where the universe takes me my whole life," she tells him. "It's better to make those decisions for yourself."



Jesse continues to drive off to freedom.



Jane was, of course, Jesse's love interest in Season 2 of "Breaking Bad." Her death scene was one of the show's most crushing, as Walter watched and did nothing as the young woman -- an addict -- choked on her own vomit while laying next to Jesse.