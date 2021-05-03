WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Gets Engaged To Spanish Basketball Pro

WNBA star Breanna Stewart just passed the rock to her life teammate.
The former league MVP announced Sunday that she’s engaged to girlfriend Marta Xargay, a Spanish basketball pro.
Photos of Stewart on bended knee presenting the ring accompanied the Instagram caption: “Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES.”
Stewart was referencing the two championship rings she’s won in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, including last season. (She was also the finals’ MVP for a second time.)
Xargay, who is on the preseason roster of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after a previous stint with the team, wrote on her Insta: “Life isn’t just about the moments, it’s about who we share them with!
I said YES.”
The two were teammates on the 2018-19 Dynamo Kursk squad.
Stewart missed the 2019 WNBA season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, but the UConn alum has bounced back mightily on the court. She’ll likely represent the U.S. women’s team at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo as well.
Looks like she’s winning off the court, too.
The Storm tweeted congrats with its own ring mention.