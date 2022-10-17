Wellness
anxietyBreast Cancerbreast cancer awareness bustedbreast biopsybreast cancer awareness

What To Expect If You Need A Breast Biopsy

If you're stressed about the procedure and getting tested for breast cancer, read this guide.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Getting a breast biopsy can be an anxiety-inducing experience, but knowing what you can expect during the procedure may help.
Illustration: Julianna Brion For HuffPost
Getting a breast biopsy can be an anxiety-inducing experience, but knowing what you can expect during the procedure may help.

Check out more stories from Busted, our series that offers an unfiltered exploration and celebration of our boobs and ourselves during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Millions of people get breast biopsies every year, and yet the ins and outs of the procedure are seldom openly discussed.

Breast biopsies help doctors diagnose different types of breast lumps and lesions. If your radiologist can’t immediately rule out cancer based on the imaging tests, they’ll most likely recommend a breast biopsy to get a sample of the tissue and take a closer look under a microscope.

Past research has shown that most people find the breast biopsy experience at least a little distressing. It’s understandable — after all, you’re waiting on results that could drastically alter the course of your life. But a recent report found that nearly 82% of people who were worried about getting a breast biopsy said after the fact that the procedure was better than they expected.

By reading up and preparing for the procedure — and, perhaps, practicing some mindfulness along the way — your breast biopsy journey can become a little less frightening. After all, breast biopsies are safe, reliable procedures that can give you some much-needed answers and kick-start your treatment plan if need be.

Here’s what to know and what to expect when you need to get a breast biopsy:

Biopsies are an incredibly important form of cancer detection

If somebody has a symptom involving their breasts — whether it’s a lump or persistent pain — they’ll likely undergo imaging (think: an ultrasound or mammogram) so their doctor can get a closer look at what might be causing the issue.

If the imaging tests come back abnormal, your physician may recommend that you get a breast biopsy to obtain a clearer diagnosis. During a breast biopsy, a small needle is inserted into the breast to collect a sample of tissue. That tissue is then evaluated under a microscope to determine whether an abnormal growth or lesion detected on imaging tests is cancer. You’re not sedated during a breast biopsy, but a local anesthetic, lidocaine, is used to numb the area where the needle is inserted.

According to Dr. Andrea Abbott, an assistant professor at Temple Health’s Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, lidocaine is the same type of numbing medicine that your dentist would use. “It can burn when it is being injected, but this sensation should go away quickly,” Abbott said.

There are three types of breast biopsies

There are three types of breast biopsies, and the type you get largely depends on the imaging device where the lesion showed up.

The first type is a stereotactic biopsy, which doctors conduct while using a mammogram to see where the growth is. The breast is numbed and put in compression, which can be pretty uncomfortable.

Dr. Janie Grumley is a breast surgical oncologist and director of the Margie Petersen Breast Center at Providence Saint John’s Center in Santa Monica, California. She explained that a stereotactic biopsy is basically like getting a mammogram that lasts for 20 to 30 minutes. Occasionally, the biopsy needle can hit a blood vessel in the breast and cause some minor bleeding.

There are also ultrasound-guided biopsies, which are more commonly performed in women with dense breasts. The patient lies on their back while an ultrasound probe is used to detect where the lesion is. The skin is numbed, then the needle is inserted to collect the sample. Because the needle used in this type of biopsy is smaller, it’s less common for it to hit a blood vessel — but it can happen, according to Grumley.

The third type is an MRI-guided biopsy. This is recommended for patients who have a lesion that is only visible on an MRI. “It’s a bit more involved, the breast does have to be held still during the biopsy, and [the patient] is coming in and out of the MRI machine,” Grumley said.

Though the numbing medicine helps prevent sharp, shooting pains, some patients still feel pressure and vibrations. “I always tell patients that everyone reacts to the numbing medicine differently, so it’s important to communicate with your doctor during the biopsy if you feel anything,” Abbott said.

Your physician can provide details on what you can expect with your biopsy based on your particular situation.
Natalia Gdovskaia via Getty Images
Your physician can provide details on what you can expect with your biopsy based on your particular situation.

What to expect from your breast biopsy results

It usually takes 24 to 48 hours to get your breast biopsy results, but at some centers it could take up to five days or so. Grumley said results aren’t given immediately because breast tissue, which is fatty, needs to be fixed — a chemical process that prepares the tissue for inspection.

The results come in three categories: benign (which involves normal changes in the breast), cancer, and risk lesion (something that looks abnormal but doesn’t seem to be cancer). If cancer is detected, the breast biopsy will give insights as to the type of cancer it is and the treatment methods it will best respond to.

“It could really help guide somebody when it comes to treating a breast cancer,” Grumley said. Biopsy results cannot tell you what stage the cancer is, according to Abbott. If risk lesions are detected, you will likely be referred to a surgeon who can do a small surgical procedure to collect more tissue and confirm whether there is cancer in the breast.

In certain cases, patients may need to get another biopsy. Occasionally, the mammogram results and biopsy results don’t fully add up, and more tests are needed to figure out what’s going on. The radiologist (who handles the imaging results) and the pathologist (who evaluates the biopsy) always review and compare their findings.

“The two have to have that discussion to make sure that what they’re seeing under a microscope makes sense to what they’re seeing on imaging,” Grumley said.

Most breast biopsies come back as benign, or as a risk lesion that ends up being benign. In fact, only about 10% of breast biopsies turn out to be cancers, according to Grumley.

How to cope with the stress of getting a breast biopsy

It’s natural to feel some anxiety about getting a breast biopsy. Anxiety feeds off of the unknown, and there’s no shortage of unknowns when you’re searching for a medical diagnosis. “This is a completely normal response to an unknown procedure and to the possibility of the biopsy resulting in a cancer diagnosis,” Abbott said.

Research has found that mindfulness, or the practice of being in the present moment, can help patients relax before getting a breast biopsy. If permitted, music can also help calm your nerves during the procedure.

Grumley recommends talking to your radiologist, since they can, in a way, prepare you for any answer based on clues from your imaging tests. Jot down any questions you have and ask your doctor about the procedure so you have a clearer idea of what to expect going into it.

“Once you learn about that process, it’s less scary,” Grumley said.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Distressing Study On Long COVID-19 Reveals Just How Enduring It Can Be

Food & Drink

Chili Cook-Off Winners Share Their Secrets To The Best Chili

Travel

How To Take A More Mindful Vacation In Tulum

Style & Beauty

More And More Women Are Shaving Their Faces. Here’s Why.

Shopping

Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including At Target)

Shopping

25 Stylish Fall Things From Amazon Your Wallet Just Might Love As Much As You Do

Shopping

43 TikTok Personal Care Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Shopping

35 Products With Results More Dramatic Than The Cast Of "Don't Worry Darling"

Shopping

19 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

These Target Poufs Look Like Perfect Flea-Market Finds

Shopping

32 Fall Fashion Finds From Amazon You'd Swear Were From A High-End Boutique

Shopping

These Are Walmart's Best Clean Beauty Brands

Shopping

The Best Fall Fragrances, According To PerfumeTok

Shopping

The Best Affordable Cashmere Sweaters That Won't Kill Your Budget

Shopping

38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Shopping

This Trendy Autumnal Ingredient Might Be Missing From Your Skin Care Routine

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Drag Fox Business Guest For His $28 Taco Bell Lunch

Food & Drink

The Best Healthy Canned Chili That Nutritionists Swear By

Parenting

The Way Parents Talk About Halloween Candy Is A Harmful, Toxic Mess

Shopping

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Wellness

Study Reveals A Major Benefit To Lifting Weights During Your Workouts

Shopping

22 Boots That Reviewers Actually Swear By

Parenting

7 Relationship Mistakes That Parents Model To Their Kids

Shopping

Your Home Will Look Straight Out Of A Magazine After Snagging These 51 Last-Minute Fall Prime Day Deals

Travel

This Travel Trend Allows You To Explore Without Spending A Ton On Trips

Shopping

This Powerful Air Purifier Is Almost Half Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's

Style & Beauty

Remember The Training Bra? What Exactly Was It Supposed To Train, Anyway?

Shopping

Get Up To 51% Off These Popular Espresso Machines During Early Access Prime Day

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

Wellness

Sneaky Signs Of Breast Cancer That Have Nothing To Do With Lumps

Shopping

What A Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor Is Buying During The Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Food & Drink

Americans' Halloween Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do In Someone Else’s House