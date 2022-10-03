Shopping
An <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1098517330%2Fsolid-18k-gold-starry-pearl-drop%3Fclick_key%3D62d24f55c39ddb1229ed4b4c44bfb733a926723b%253A1098517330%26click_sum%3D92d491c7%26ref%3Dshop_home_active_16%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1&pl=la" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="18-karat gold pearl drop necklace" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1098517330%2Fsolid-18k-gold-starry-pearl-drop%3Fclick_key%3D62d24f55c39ddb1229ed4b4c44bfb733a926723b%253A1098517330%26click_sum%3D92d491c7%26ref%3Dshop_home_active_16%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">18-karat gold pearl drop necklace</a>, a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1109159387%2Fstackable-2pcs-crown-teardrop-breastmilk%3Fclick_key%3Dfb4c09c0307fe35fef851f68d3e0baadb6d276b3%253A1109159387%26click_sum%3Db81050a1%26ref%3Dshop_home_feat_1%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1&pl=la" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="two-piece stackable teardrop ring set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1109159387%2Fstackable-2pcs-crown-teardrop-breastmilk%3Fclick_key%3Dfb4c09c0307fe35fef851f68d3e0baadb6d276b3%253A1109159387%26click_sum%3Db81050a1%26ref%3Dshop_home_feat_1%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">two-piece stackable teardrop ring set</a> and a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F926124075%2Fvintage-lace-oval-breastmilk-ring-diy%3Fclick_key%3D540435a7cecc081f3a432353dca891e795e1493f%253A926124075%26click_sum%3Ddcad94f0%26ref%3Dshop_home_feat_4%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1&pl=la" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vintage lace oval ring" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F926124075%2Fvintage-lace-oval-breastmilk-ring-diy%3Fclick_key%3D540435a7cecc081f3a432353dca891e795e1493f%253A926124075%26click_sum%3Ddcad94f0%26ref%3Dshop_home_feat_4%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">vintage lace oval ring</a>.
Etsy/AXCDesignCo
Cassie Bigelow, an Oregon native and mother of three, recounted her breastfeeding journey as empowering, beautiful, and at times challenging — but above all, something that she wanted to remember.

“Breastfeeding was a bonding experience with each of my children,” Bigelow told HuffPost. “I know how lucky I am to have been able to have that experience and that my body was able to provide those nutrients for all three of my kids.”

After searching online, Bigelow found a way to preserve and commemorate not just the memory of her time breastfeeding her kids, but the tangible evidence of what her body could create.

AXCDesignCo is a small business based in Chocktaw, Oklahoma, and is also one of the platform’s top sellers of breast milk jewelry.

The seller offers a selection of rings, necklaces and earrings all a variety of finishes and materials. Each piece features a milky-hued stone, similar to an opal, that contains breast milk (which, of course, is supplied individually by the customer.)

Bigelow's own<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1109159387%2Fstackable-2pcs-crown-teardrop-breastmilk%3Fclick_key%3Dfb4c09c0307fe35fef851f68d3e0baadb6d276b3%253A1109159387%26click_sum%3Db81050a1%26ref%3Dshop_home_feat_1%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" two-piece stackable teardrop ring set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1109159387%2Fstackable-2pcs-crown-teardrop-breastmilk%3Fclick_key%3Dfb4c09c0307fe35fef851f68d3e0baadb6d276b3%253A1109159387%26click_sum%3Db81050a1%26ref%3Dshop_home_feat_1%26frs%3D1%26sts%3D1&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6"> two-piece stackable teardrop ring set</a> by <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FAXCDesignCo&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="AXCDesignCo at Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=breastmilkjewelry-TessaFlores-092922-6334b392e4b0b7f89f3ce1c4&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2FAXCDesignCo&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="7">AXCDesignCo at Etsy</a>.
Cassie Bigelow/HuffPost
If you’re feeling crafty — as Bigelow was — you can also purchase one of the shop’s kits that allows you to create your own breast milk jewelry at home. Non-makers might balk at the thought of a DIY endeavor, however, Bigelow said the project was surprisingly easy, as long as you set aside a few days to allow for drying and setting times.

She explained that the process involves combining a teaspoon of breast milk with the included preservation powder, heating it, then letting it dry completely before mixing it with epoxy and pouring it into the included jewel mold. Because you’re crafting the stone yourself you’re able to customize its opacity and its color will be an exact reflection of the color of your breast milk.

“I highly recommend [the seller] both for the quality of the product as well as the easy to [follow] instructions. They also provide enough product to make extra stones in case you lose one or want to make more that look different.” Bigelow said.

If you’re not inclined to get crafty at home, you can also send your breast milk in the mail for the seller to create and set the stones in-house. Just below, you can see some of the jewelry pieces available from AXCDesign, including gold-flecked pendants, minimalist oval rings in a solid silver setting and vintage-inspired earrings surrounded with sparkling gems.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Etsy/AXCDesignCo
A two-piece stackable ring set
This dainty stackable ring set with a top crown design is the jewelry that Bigelow purchased. It's available in a rose-gold plating over sterling silver as well as a solid sterling silver.
$128 at Etsy
Etsy/AXCDesignCo
An 18-karat gold teardrop pendant with gold flakes
Available in both solid 18-karat white or yellow gold, this teardrop pendant comes with 24 and 12-karat gold flakes that can be placed to your preference. The necklace chain measures 18-inches in length and this is one design that requires you to send in your breast milk, instead of you creating the stone at home.
$575 at Etsy
Etsy/AXCDesignCo
A pair of solid 18-karat gold stud earrings
These classic stud earrings are made with solid 18-karat yellow, rose or white gold, including the backings and posts. This design requires you to send in your breast milk, instead of making the stones at home.
$498 at Etsy
Etsy/AXCDesignCo
A solid silver oval ring
Clean and minimal, this oval ring is made with solid silver and the stone measures 8x10mm.
$98 at Etsy
Etsy/AXCDesignCo
18-karat gold pearl drop necklace
Made with genuine solid 18-karat yellow, rose or white gold, this pearl drop pendant is detailed with moissanite stones that can be switched out for natural diamonds upon request. The chain measures nearly 18 inches in length and requires you to send in your breast milk.
$735 at Etsy
Etsy/AXCDesignCo
A pear-shaped crown ring
This delicate pear-shaped ring features a sparkling crown design on the top of the breast milk stone and a flat, narrow band. It's plated over solid sterling silver with 14-karat gold, however you can also get this same design in solid 18-karat gold.
$98 at Etsy
Etsy/AXCDesignCo
A two-toned sparkling haloed pendant
Intricately surrounded by sparkling diamond-like stones the haloed pendant is made with solid sterling silver and a gold-plated bevel in the center. It comes on an almost 18-inch sterling silver chain.
$98 at Etsy
Etsy/AXCDesignCo
Vintage oval earrings surrounded by gems
The breast milk stone on these vintage-inspired oval earrings comes on an elevated beveled center and is surrounded by moissanite stones. They are available in both solid sterling silver or plated in rose gold.
$89 at Etsy
Etsy/AXCDesignCo
A vintage lace oval ring
Available in both solid sterling silver or plated in rose gold, this ring features a vintage-inspired oval lace design, detailed with moissanite stones.
$98 at Etsy
