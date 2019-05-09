Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Relationships

Gorgeous Photos Of Brides Breastfeeding Their Babies On The Big Day

These breastfeeding wedding moments are simply beautiful.

A baby has to eat when a baby has to eat — and for breastfeeding brides, that could be while getting their hair and makeup done, right before their walk down the aisle or, heck, even in the middle of the ceremony.

The busy brides in the photos below took some time to nurse their little ones in the midst of all the wedding day action. Fortunately, their photographers were right there to capture the sweet shots.

Below, check out 20 truly beautiful photos of breastfeeding brides.

1
Youness Taouil Photography
2
@JazzminGolden/Instagram
3
State of Love and Trust
4
Bernadette Alicia Photography
5
The DV Image
6
Laura Palacios Photography
7
Tiffany Trivette Photography
8
Miller + Miller Wedding Photography
9
Purple Pumpkin Photography
10
Nicola Holland Photography
11
Samantha Josette
12
@ameliajater/Instagram
13
Meagan Nelson Photography
14
BXCSMXTH
15
Gerjanne
16
Heather J. Keys Photography
17
DAVINA + DANIEL
18
Helios Images
19
Austyn Marie Captures
20
Janneke Storm
Beautiful Breastfeeding Photos
family and relationshipsweddingsbreastfeeding photography