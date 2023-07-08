26 Pieces Reviewers Called “Breathable” For Everyone Who Hates Sweating

Popular items from this list:
- A moisture-wicking sleeveless workout dress
A super comfy loose sitting romper
- A pair of high-waisted biker shorts with over 57,000 5-star ratings
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A pair of incredibly versatile high-waisted leggings
A testament to these stretchy wonders — tons of reviewers
say these leggings have been by their side before, during, and after pregnancy! Promising review:
"I've had these pants over a year and worn them probably 350 times, and they still look great. They don't pill or anything. They are soo soft and comfortable and breathable.
They are like everyday leggings not workout leggings even though I have worked out in them, too. They can be dressed up or down. I've had the black this whole time and just got the gray. Love!" — E’smom
Get it from Amazon for $12.49+
(available in one size, plus size, and in 25 styles).
Or these high-waisted cutout leggings
Promising review:
"These are legitimately SO comfortable. I got them in a size medium I believe and seriously cannot tell you how many more I’m going to get. They fit snugly on your waist, and they are BREATHABLE which is something that I can’t say for all.
The quality is so soft, and they’re honestly pretty easy to put on. I will be ordering many more to come." — Amazon Customer
A moisture-wicking sleeveless workout dress
Promising review:
"This dress is AMAZING. I love the removable bra pads. This is a dress you could work out in. The material is very breathable, and I LOVE how deep the pockets are. They easily fit my iPhone 11.
I hardly ever order clothes online because I’m so picky with how clothes fit. This is a winner. I’m going to buy more colors!! Just buy it!" — Manda
A double-lined racerback crop top
FYI — this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!Promising review:
"This is my new fave everyday tank — so comfy and stretchy. It’s double layered so you don’t have to wear a bra and still get support. The fabric is kinda like a sports bra so it’s super breathable.
Absolutely recommend, definitely need more color options!! :)" — Jenna
A pair of lightweight tapered joggers
Promising review:
"These are my favorite, and I had to buy it in another color. They are thin and breathable without being sheer or worrying about them tear.
They are well-made, and I don't have to worry about chaffing wearing away any material." — Katie
A pair of casual wide-leg overalls
Because these are 100% cotton, reviewers recommend sizing up to account for shrinking or sticking with your regular size and line drying them. Promising review:
"Love these and so glad I bit the bullet and purchased! I wear over a black shirt, and it’s the perfect outfit for looking on trend yet staying comfortable. Breathable cotton, double pockets, and adjustable straps!
" — ShelB
A pair of flowy running shorts
Promising review:
"I love these shorts! They are so comfortable. The shorts are so comfortable that I wear them to bed. They are breathable and perfect to work out in!
I bought these for a Halloween costume, and they became my favorite pair of shorts. The material is so smooth and soft.
I also love that there is a pocket so that there is somewhere to put your phone while you are working out." — Amie Pike
A pull-on sleeveless maxi dress
Promising review:
"I live in a hot climate so I needed something for church that would be cute but not kill me when outside. This is perfect. Breathable enough, but it looks so nice and I’m comfy!
" — Justin
A lightweight flowy longline cardigan
It's available in one size that typically fits sizes XS–3XL. Promising review:
"This piece is every bit as soft and flowy as you could want it. I bought the gray and black. Love it. The material is a fine, woven rayon, not the plastic-y artificial chiffon you so often find. Cool, breathable, and feather-light.
Highly recommend." — Jan Brady!
A super comfy loose sitting jumpsuit
The regular fit is pretty baggy (great four lounging), but if you want something slightly more form-fitting, reviewers suggest ordering a size smaller than your usual. Promising review:
"I was not sure what to expect from this jumpsuit, but it fits perfectly and is soo comfortable. I thought it would be more of a loungewear outfit, but it’s cute enough to wear out casually. The fabric is breathable but not see-through
." — Laura
A pair of high-waisted biker shorts with over 57,000 5-star ratings
FYI — this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!Promising review:
"I have only recently began wearing actual shorts. I've always had thick thighs and hated how most shorts either rode up in the middle as I walked, or my thighs chaffed. These shorts are the answer to all my previous dilemmas. They fit true-to-size. They are comfy and breathable while also not being see-through at ALL! I will be purchasing several more of these as they have became my new favorite article of clothing.
Oh, and the absolute best part is they have POCKETS!!!!! Pockets on the legs not on the waistband like most biker shorts or leggings, which is super inconvenient to use. A large enough pocket on each leg to comfortably hold my phone in its case! These are the perfect shorts IMO." — Allison Clay
Some budget-friendly period underwear
Some reviewers recommend sizing up!Promising review:
"These are amazing! Very comfortable. I don't know how they are with leak protection; I got them to use in conjunction with my flex discs
and for after my period so I don't have to use liners anymore. They're not hot and felt breathable especially compared to wearing a liner.
Hopefully, I can afford to get another set so I have enough for the week because washing and drying them properly is a little time consuming." — Crystal
A mock neck puff sleeve blouse
Promising review:
"I had compliments on the blouse the first day I wore it. It looks like spring, they'd say. I also like how thin it is for California warm weather. It really is a breathable material.
" — Gin
A pair of lightweight slitted trousers
Promising review:
"If you are on the fence with buying these pants...just do it! You won't regret it. They are SO comfortable, and the slits on the sides make it breathable to be able to wear in the summer.
I bought the white, and they are NOT see-through. You can dress them up or down." — lnarthur
An organic cotton fit and flare midi dress
I bought this same dress last spring (in a now retired print), and it IMMEDIATELY became a frequently in-rotation staple. The fabric is thick and substantial (i.e. durable) yet very breathable and not hot — being able to skip the bra helps. Those were my baseline hopes for this dress, which it delivered on splendidly. What I didn't expect was how this manages to be the only dress where I can utilize the massive pockets without having the whole thing look bulgy and feeling weighed down.A true feat in sundress engineering, if you ask me.
These super soft drawstring capri pants
Promising review:
"These capris are amazing. So comfortable and easy to slip on. Easy to move in and with pockets! Really great in warm weather because they are breathable.
I was so pleased I ordered another pair. Love this product!" — Kimberly Renee Prevo
A casual collared long-sleeve blouse
Promising review:
"This top is just PERFECT!! 🤩 I have to say this is one of the best shirts I’ve ever purchased!
I bought it for a retro theme party. Believe me when I say all the reviews here are completely true, you will be getting compliments all night! The colors are popping and very vibrant! Match it with a red lipstick if you’d like. 💄 😉 I wore this on hot summer night, and the top still felt cool and breathable!
I’d definitely recommend buying it even for any occasion!" — Priscilla
A comfy Warner's wire-free bra
FYI — this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!Promising review:
"I adore these bras. Very comfortable fit, super lightweight and breathable fabric.
The perfect bra for me!" — sarah lee
A flared mini skater skirt with built-in shorts
Promising review:
"One of my favorite purchases from Amazon. I love this skirt.
Love that shorts are attached! It’s the perfect skirt for dressing modestly, and can match with many things in my closet. Favorite things to pair it with are my sheer tights and black turtleneck. Confused on the sheer rating, since it’s not sheer at all. Material is durable but breathable
." — Alana Miranda
A stretchy bodycon pencil dress
Promising review:
"The material has two layers, and is thick enough that if you did not want to wear a bra, you could. It’s very soft and literally molds to your body.
I normally wear a medium in jumpsuits, but for this dress, I tried a small just so it would fit to my body better and bring out more curves. It’s breathable, great during hot weather.
The colors shown are just as they are when you receive it in the mail, so don’t worry about dull or blotchy colors or colors not matching what you ordered. Overall, very happy with this dress." — Briana Parris
A knit collared T-shirt
Promising review:
"I was looking for a simple, cute top to wear with jeans, and this was a great choice. I ordered the light blue, and it is true to color and size. It hugs your body but not in a tight/suffocating way, and the material is VERY breathable.
Feels almost as if I am wearing a pajama/workout top. The color is thicker and stays in place well. There is a bit of extra material on the inside of the shirt along the V-neck dip, but just keep an eye on it if you ever need to adjust your shirt by pulling the sides down. Overall great top, and I plan to order more colors." — Amazon Customer
A lightweight twist bodycon dress
Promising review:
"Normally I wouldn't try to pull this dress off. But we went to Jamaica and I figured if I looked horrible I'd probably never see those people again so it didn't matter. Turns out, the dress was amazing. Perfect amount of breathable without being sheer.
The cut and fit was so great. I got a ton of compliments from other women at the resort wanting to know where I got it!" — Tiff Fish
A high-waisted A-line midi skirt
Promising review:
"I have received so many compliments when I am in this skirt, it gives me so much confidence. The skirt is so flowy and breathable, and I absolutely love it
that I bought it in another color same size but noticed the sizing was off by a bit, but I’ll manage." — Sarah
A linen cropped bubble top
FYI — this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!Promising review:
"The perfect crop top to wear with high-waisted pants or skirts. Material is breathable and perfect for hot summer days.
The puff shoulders are on trend and very cute. Well constructed and comfortable to wear." — Love2Cook
A short sleeve tie-waist dress
Promising review:
"I love how breathable the fabric is. ... I wore this in Las Vegas, and it kept me comfortable all day walking around
, I even dressed it up with heels and jewelry, wore it to a nice dinner that evening." — Hannah
A pair of cozy drawstring bermuda shorts
Promising reviews:
"Really durable, comfortable, breathable, and a good length." —Michelle Carabello-Landefeld
"I love the brand's yoga pants
so I thought I would try the shorts. I am so glad I did; they are as comfy and soft as the yoga pants, the length is perfect and are great for working out, walking, or running errands. They can be dressed up with a cute sleeveless top for lunch with friends." — Kristy
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Related