26 Pieces Reviewers Called “Breathable” For Everyone Who Hates Sweating

A pair of high-waisted biker shorts with over 57,000 5-star ratings

FYI — this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!"I have only recently began wearing actual shorts. I've always had thick thighs and hated how most shorts either rode up in the middle as I walked, or my thighs chaffed. These shorts are the answer to all my previous dilemmas. They fit true-to-size.Oh, and the absolute best part is they have POCKETS!!!!! Pockets on the legs not on the waistband like most biker shorts or leggings, which is super inconvenient to use. A large enough pocket on each leg to comfortably hold my phone in its case! These are the perfect shorts IMO." — Allison Clay