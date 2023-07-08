26 Pieces Reviewers Called “Breathable” For Everyone Who Hates Sweating

Pact

An organic cotton fit and flare midi dress

I bought this same dress last spring (in a now retired print), and it IMMEDIATELY became a frequently in-rotation staple. The fabric is thick and substantial (i.e. durable) yet very breathable and not hot — being able to skip the bra helps. Those were my baseline hopes for this dress, which it delivered on splendidly. What I didn't expect was how this manages to be the only dress where I can utilize the massive pockets without having the whole thing look bulgy and feeling weighed down.A true feat in sundress engineering, if you ask me.