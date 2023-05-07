24 Breathable Pants For Anyone Who Isn't A Shorts Person But Doesn't Want To Sweat

Popular items from this list include:
Available in sizes XS–2X and in short lengths and 32 colors/patterns.
"I ordered the cream pants to use on a summer vacation. I was very happy to receive high-quality pants. They were comfortable, breathable, and not transparent
"I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them.) These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year-round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem
. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" — Chris
Available in sizes S–XXL and six colors.
: "Fits as described. Plenty of room and no shrinking in washer/dryer. Zip pockets are great for phone, keys, and cash." — Sharon Rogers
Available in sizes S–XL and 19 colors/patterns.
"These pants are fantastic. They are lightweight, and I love where they sit on the natural waist. They are adorable paired with a fitted shirt/tank." — Christine
Available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors.
"I literally own these in every color and different sizes. They are SO comfortable. Perfect for lounging and running errands. They are thin, but the material is so soft and feels amazing on the body. I also have the matching sweater as well!" — Laurie
Available in sizes S–3XL and 20 colors/patterns.
"These are the best pants I’ve ever bought online. They’re so comfortable, stretchy, breathable, and not see-through.
I get so many compliments on them, too! Definitely buying more." — erica taylor gonzales
Available in one size designed to fit sizes XS–L, another size designed to fit sizes XL–2XL, and another size designed to fit sizes 2XL–3XL, as well as extra-long sizes and in 28 colors/patterns.
"The most comfortable pants I've ever worn. I don't even know why I would bother wearing anything else. Fits great, silky soft, lightweight, and breathable.
Perfect summer pants when it's a tiny bit cool for shorts but too warm for yoga pants or jeans. Purple is just as vibrant as the pictures." — tatianna
Available in sizes XS–XL and two colors.
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors.
"These are so comfy and great for summer. Breathable, thin, but quality material.
I am getting more! They don’t wrinkle, great for travel. These have been my go-to pants all summer! Love, love, love." — Christine
Available in sizes S–XXL and 41 colors, also available in sets of two or three.
"Absolutely obsessed!! I want alllll the colors! They fit perfectly, so comfortable, and SUPER cute and stylish! I get tons of compliments on them. Excellent quality and light, breathable fabric
. Since I’m short, they fit right at my ankle and waistline. You will not be disappointed!" — M. Keene
Available in sizes XS–5XL and 32 colors/patterns
"As a plus-size woman, finding clothes that fit is a challenge and a half. Finding ones that fit and are both comfortable and look good is next to impossible. Like finding a unicorn. These are a unicorn! They are the single most comfortable pair of pants I've ever worn and fully intend to order more in other colors over the coming weeks and months. They fit perfectly, cling without being stifling, just enough to be comfortable. I cannot recommend these strongly enough. The material is so soft and breathable.
They aren't warm, I'll give you that, so definitely wear them when it's seasonally appropriate, but so comfortable I'll freeze happily." — Danika Brennen
Available in sizes XS–2X and five colors/prints.
"The perfect summer pants. I adore these pants. They are stylish, yet super comfortable. The fabric is smooth and breathable.
They fit well, but are just a tad bit long on my short legs." — Marisa
Available in sizes XXS–XL and five colors/patterns.
"If you want to accentuate your waist, but still have a lightweight, quality cotton pant, these are for you. I love the small waist, wide leg look! They are so versatile. I have them in four colors! Highly recommend." — J491d
CharmWoodSigns is a small biz that makes dreamy, minimalist clothing in custom sizes. Available in sizes XS–6XL, or you can customize with your measurements, and in 34 colors.
"I love these pants. So light and loose.
I will wear them from spring through fall. Thanks for the personal touch!" — Gretchen Curtis
A pair of pleated pants with an adjustable waist
Available in one size or S–XL and 22 colors.
"Soft and breathable.
I love these pants so much that I bought a second pair; I bought them in black for work, and I find myself choosing them over all of my other (more expensive) work pants. I wound up buying the teal because in the picture it looked like a deeper, rich color; they're actually more vibrant and light, but I still love them anyway. Be sure to wear skin tone underwear; they're unfortunately a little sheer." — Rebecca Sarraga
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 18 colors.
"These joggers fit the bill for me. I needed lightweight pants to wear while working in the yard. We live in the heavily wooded boondocks of Florida, and working in the yard without getting eaten up by mosquitoes and other insects is a challenge. These pants are lightweight and breathable enough to wear when it's warm, and at the same time, help to ward off the bug bites.
" — Hello
Available in sizes XS–6X and 13 colors.
"I got three pairs of these for a family trip to Hawaii. I wanted something breathable, more so than my cotton knit pants, but that would be OK walking around in. These are fantastic.
The fit is loose, and I did order a size up since linen does not stretch. The drawstring kept them plenty tight around my waist, but the legs were baggy and breezy, which is exactly what I wanted.
The inseam is a bit short. On the bright side, it does mean that when I wore sandals, the pants were not hitting the ground. They were perfect for the beach, colors were spot on, and they also looked perfect for walking around farmers markets. Quality is great. No, they are not see-through, but I also didn't get white." — Kindle customer
Available in sizes 4–10 and S–4XL, and in 21 colors/prints.
"If you are on the fence with buying these pants...just do it! You won't regret it. They are SO comfortable, and the slits on the sides make them breathable to be able to wear in the summer
. I bought the white, and they are NOT see-through. Wearing flat sandals and the pants a little past my belly button; they fell right at my ankle. You can dress them up or down." — lnarthur
Available in sizes 2–26, as well as in petite and tall lengths.
"These pants were perfect. I bought them before a trip to Disney World, and they were great. Comfortable, good fit, and lightweight for the heat in Florida.
So glad I had them. Looking forward to lots of wearing this summer, as I'm not a shorts-wearing person." — Nana
Available in sizes S–5XL and seven colors.
"Very cute pants. Material flows nicely and is comfortable, thin enough to breathe, but not so thin as to be see-through
. The waistband doesn't dig or roll. These pants look cute with a crop top or a loose top." — K
PrivateTailor is a small biz making simple yet stylish pieces that are custom tailored to fit you perfectly. Available in sizes XS–6XL, or you can provide your measurements for a custom size, and in three colors.
"They’re perfect. Light, textured, comfortable, and very wellllll sewn!
I'm a fashion school dropout (due to hating tailoring); however, I love a good tailor. Well done and well appreciated. :) Thank you!" —Lexi Hsu
Available in sizes XS–XL and two colors.
"I bought these in charcoal and love everything about them. Love the color. Great fit. Super comfortable. The material feels great. And they look great. I got several compliments." — Monita M.
Available in sizes XS–4X in short, tall, and regular, and five colors.
"Love stretch tech pants. These are a little longer than others I have, but I love the cargo pockets. This fabric is very cool to wear in warm weather. I wore them in Hawaii when I didn't want to wear shorts and felt cool in them.
I bought three colors and love them." — anonymous
Available in sizes XS–XL, in petite and tall cuts, and five colors.
"I am obsessed with the Happy Hour Pant. I have two pairs and plan on buying more. You can wear them to bed, running errands, and so much more. The material is extremely soft and incredibly comfortable. A must buy!" —Alison B.
Availablein sizes S–XXL and 26 colors.
"My new favorite pants for summer. They are so soft, breathable, while the material is not too thin and not see-through.
Effortless, chic, and comfortable." — Olga Lyolka