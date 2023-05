24 Breathable Pants For Anyone Who Isn't A Shorts Person But Doesn't Want To Sweat

A pair of wide-leg pants to rock the coastal chic look

Available in sizes XS–6X and 13 colors."I got three pairs of these for a family trip to Hawaii.The fit is loose, and I did order a size up since linen does not stretch.The inseam is a bit short. On the bright side, it does mean that when I wore sandals, the pants were not hitting the ground. They were perfect for the beach, colors were spot on, and they also looked perfect for walking around farmers markets. Quality is great. No, they are not see-through, but I also didn't get white." — Kindle customer