9 Breathable Clothing Items That Keep Bigger Guys Cool During The Summer

Target

A pair of chino shorts you can dress up or down

Size range: 44–60



These 9-inch flat-front chino shorts are totally cool and casual without being unpolished. They come in a ton of colors in poplin cotton with a little bit of stretch added in. The reviews are filled with happy wives and girlfriends relaying their partners' happiness with the shorts, with one calling them, "comfortable and fresh to wear during summer weather in TX."