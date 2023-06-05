ShoppingClothingPlus-SizeMen's Fashion

9 Breathable Clothing Items That Keep Bigger Guys Cool During The Summer

Dress for the heat with these items available in sizes up to 8XL.

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6476339be4b0b4444c7b69ba&url=https%3A%2F%2Fonebonebrand.com%2Fproducts%2Fpolo-fern-green" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="One Bone polo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6476339be4b0b4444c7b69ba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6476339be4b0b4444c7b69ba&url=https%3A%2F%2Fonebonebrand.com%2Fproducts%2Fpolo-fern-green" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">One Bone polo</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6476339be4b0b4444c7b69ba&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.columbia.com%2Fp%2Fmens-rapid-rivers-ii-short-sleeve-shirt-%25E2%2580%2593-big-1577673.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="button-up from Columbia" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6476339be4b0b4444c7b69ba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6476339be4b0b4444c7b69ba&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.columbia.com%2Fp%2Fmens-rapid-rivers-ii-short-sleeve-shirt-%25E2%2580%2593-big-1577673.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">button-up from Columbia</a>.
One Bone, Nautica
A One Bone polo and button-up from Columbia.

Finding good-looking men’s clothes in larger sizes is hard on the best of days. Throw in some heat and humidity, and you’re looking at an Everest-level challenge. If you struggle to find high-quality, breathable men’s summer clothing, you’re certainly not alone. From shoddy synthetic fabrics to weirdly thick T-shirts, a lot of extended-size men’s clothing is hot, and not in the fun, sexy way.

To upgrade your summer wardrobe and to keep you from overheating, we rounded up some of the most beloved warm-weather pieces for larger dudes that will keep you breezy. Some are firsthand recommendations from stylish men and others come with a slew of positive reviews, but rest assured all these pieces are good-looking and intended for warmer weather.

While not every item has the same size range, we found pieces that go up to an 8XL and 60-inch waist. May you find some new favorites, everyday basics and stylish summer pieces to let you enjoy the sun without the sweating, chafing, rashes and otherwise undesirable side effects.

1
Nautica
A classic polo in a summer shade
Size range: 1XL–5XL

Made from stretchy mesh cotton and boasting a 4.8-star rating, this sharp Nautica polo is a step up from a T-shirt without any extra discomfort. It comes in a bunch of fun colors as well as neutrals. One reviewer called it loose and lightweight, noting it is perfect "for either casual work at the office or weekend out,” while another appreciated that it “kept [them] cool in this summer heat.” Many reviews mention purchasing the shirt in an array of colors.
$39 at Nautica
2
Columbia
A breathable button-up
Size range: 1XL–6XL

Easy enough to wear to the beach or lake, but sharp enough to wear to dinner and drinks, this short-sleeved button-up shirt comes in eight sunny plaid patterns. One reviewer said these shirts are good for humid days, keeping them cool and giving them full range of motion. Another reviewer mentioned you "can wear [the shirt] untucked at work without looking sloppy.” Who doesn't want that?
$29.99 at Columbia
3
Nordstrom
A performance polo you can wear to dinner
Size range: S–4XLT/5XB

A sports shirt you can easily dress up, this polo is made from DryTec piqué material intended to keep wearers both cool and dry. It has UV protection, so you can wear it for long days in the sun, and the ribbed cuffs keep their shape even after lots of washing. One review said he wore the shirt golfing in warm weather and it was "not too hot and retained its shape." (Note that while this shirt is available in tall sizes LT–4XLT and plus sizes 1XB–5XB, the only body type showcased on Nordstrom’s website is the one pictured.)
$65 at Nordstrom
4
Johnny Bigg
A pair of linen-blend pants that are effortlessly cool
Size range: 36-52

Finally, slacks that feel like sweatpants that you can comfortably wear in the summer. These linen-blend bottoms come in navy and khaki with a comfortable elasticated waistband and drawstring. One reviewer called them the most comfortable lightweight pants, saying they're "perfect for summer" and "the fabric is breathable and the waistband is snug without being too tight." (The model pictured is 6' 2" and wearing a size 44 pant.)
$69 at Johnny Bigg
5
Nordstrom
Nike workout shorts you'll never take off
Size range: S–4XL

Wear them to the gym or hanging in the backyard. These athletic shorts are made from a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric with a ton of extra pockets. They give you room around the thighs without being too bulky and have breathable mesh siding for some extra cool. One review called them "comfortable and breathable," noting that they do well with sweat.
$40 at Nordstrom$40 at Nike
6
Uniqlo
A beloved unisex Uniqlo T-shirt
Size range: XXS–3XL

Plus-size model and visual designer Bappie Kortram recommends Uniqlo's AIRism cotton crew neck, nothing that he has one in every color. Crafted from the Uniqlo cotton blend the brand calls Smooth AIRism, this timeless, unisex T-shirt is super soft and lightweight, keeping you cool and fresh all summer. The drop shoulders give extra room to move with a roomy silhouette that's not too bulky. Many reviews speak to the awesome fabric, with one noting that "in the hot summer the material makes you feel cool."
$14.90 at Uniqlo
7
One Bone
A good-looking polo that runs up to 8XL
Size range: M–8XL

Tevin Evans, a stylist and plus-size model, loves any and all short-sleeve shirts from One Bone, previously telling us "they create shirts for an array of body sizes. I can’t give them enough praise, they’re literally perfect!" Their sweat-wicking and antimicrobial polo comes in olive, black and white with a stiff stand collar and ribbed sleeves. It's breathable and breezy, keeping you cool and dry whether you're golfing or grilling.
$85 at One Bone
8
Target
A pair of chino shorts you can dress up or down
Size range: 44–60

These 9-inch flat-front chino shorts are totally cool and casual without being unpolished. They come in a ton of colors in poplin cotton with a little bit of stretch added in. The reviews are filled with happy wives and girlfriends relaying their partners' happiness with the shorts, with one calling them, "comfortable and fresh to wear during summer weather in TX."
$24.99 at Target
9
Fresh Clean Threads
A classic T-shirt that you'll wear every day
Size range: S-3XL.

Steven Green, a model and clothing designer, loves Fresh Clean Threads so much, he models for them (that's him in the photo). Though he works with the brand, he also wholeheartedly recommends its clothes for everyday basic and warm weather musts for larger guys. This shirt is a buttery soft cotton blend that looks great on its own or when layered.
$22 at Fresh Clean Threads
