9 Breathable Clothing Items That Keep Bigger Guys Cool During The Summer

A performance polo you can wear to dinner

A sports shirt you can easily dress up, this polo is made from DryTec piqué material intended to keep wearers both cool and dry. It has UV protection, so you can wear it for long days in the sun, and the ribbed cuffs keep their shape even after lots of washing. One review said he wore the shirt golfing in warm weather and it was " not too hot and retained its shape." (Note that while this shirt is available in tall sizes LT–4XLT and plus sizes 1XB–5XB, the only body type showcased on Nordstrom’s website is the one pictured.)