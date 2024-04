Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Comfortable Sneaker Sandals

A pair of Keen cord sandals

Made with nylon cord, these Keen sandals feel natural and free-moving on the feet, while still giving you plenty of stability and structure. They're interesting enough that you can wear them while sightseeing or running errands and still feel put together, but they're durable enough to go to the lake or mountains. These come in four colors on Amazon and in brown and white in Zappos.: 5-12"These felt like a dream right out of the box! My podiatrist recommended them to me because I have almost no cartilage left in the joint of my big toe. The top of the shoe is wide and non binding, and the adjustable elastic makes for a secure fit. I wore them on a 3 mile hike the first day I bought them. They are so lightweight that you barely know you are wearing them. I'm ordering another pair for gardening as they dry quickly. You can't go wrong. They are the best newly designed shoe Keen has ever come up with." — Renee G