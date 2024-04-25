Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Comfortable Sneaker Sandals

On those in-between days when it’s rainy and sunny, or when you want to give your feet some air without giving up support, you want a shoe with the ease of a sandal but the utility of a sneaker. You want a sandal-sneaker hybrid, or maybe a sneaker-sandal hybrid.

Whatever you call it, you know these shoes when you see them — they cover your toes but allow for ventilation, they can be worn in all types of weather and sometimes, they’re even waterproof to wear gardening, hiking or just spending time outdoors.

To keep your feet feeling good, we curated a selection of highly-rated women’s sneaker sandals all with reviews about their comfort, stability and/or breathability. Enjoy the breeze of a sandal without stressing about how badly you need a pedicure, as these kicks cover your toes and keep your feet feeling happy.