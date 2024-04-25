ShoppingWomenStyleShoes

Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Comfortable Sneaker Sandals

Give your feet some air without sacrificing the comfort and stability of a sneaker.
Merrell Moab Flight Sieves, Sorel sporty Mary Janes and supportive Hoka Hoparas.
On those in-between days when it’s rainy and sunny, or when you want to give your feet some air without giving up support, you want a shoe with the ease of a sandal but the utility of a sneaker. You want a sandal-sneaker hybrid, or maybe a sneaker-sandal hybrid.

Whatever you call it, you know these shoes when you see them — they cover your toes but allow for ventilation, they can be worn in all types of weather and sometimes, they’re even waterproof to wear gardening, hiking or just spending time outdoors.

To keep your feet feeling good, we curated a selection of highly-rated women’s sneaker sandals all with reviews about their comfort, stability and/or breathability. Enjoy the breeze of a sandal without stressing about how badly you need a pedicure, as these kicks cover your toes and keep your feet feeling happy.

1
Amazon
These rugged Merrell Moab Flight Sieves
A mesh upper and water-resistant neoprene lining make these trail shoes water-ready. They're crafted with a high-quality Vibram outsole that's steady on rocks and sand and a lightweight foam insole for added comfort. These come in green and white.

Sizes: 5-11

Promising review: "Love these sneakers, you can walk all day in them. Easy to put them on. They are very comfortable. Great for the summer activities or just walking around." — IGCHMST
Green: $96.99+ at MerrellWhite: $135 at Merrell
2
Amazon
A pair of supportive Hoka Hoparas
If you know and love Hoka for their running shoes and sneakers, you'll be happy to rock a pair of their water-ready Hoparas. The neoprene collar makes them quick-drying and comfy when they get wet, and the lug sole gives you traction on uneven ground. These come in five colors on Hoka, and pink and blue on Zappos.

Sizes: 6-11

Promising review: "I needed a shoe for the warmer weather (although you could wear these with socks, too). These are super comfortable and allow your feet to 'breathe' during the warmer seasons. The adjustable strap helps for those times I don't wear socks and can tighten them up for more of a snug fit. The shoe also gives my foot the support I need - I work on concrete all day and coming home, my feet don't hurt after being on them all day. I also have flat feet and the arch support in these shoes are great." — Pkestes
$107.99+ at Hoka$134.95 at Zappos
3
Hoka
Or this mesh-sided Hoka option
Another Hoka sneaker sandal, these Hopara 2s feature mesh overlays for easy draining, hindering rocks and dirt from sneaking in. Wear them on a long beach walk or a day in the city. These come in four colors on Hoka and three colors on Zappos.

Sizes: 5-11

Promising review: "The surprise to me was the stable and supportive foot bed. Feels similar to my Hoka Clifton's. Apart from the sole, I appreciate that this wears like a shoe. It is not a sloppy fit. My thought is the upper is a nice upgrade from the previous years Hopara. The upper is comprised of a fine mesh fabric. Has adjustability in the heel strap, and an appreciated heel loop to grab if needed. Had ACL, MCL and meniscus injury to my knee - no issues found after walking all day at work in these shoes. Would I recommend this shoe? Absolutely - and if they come out with other colors (suggestion denim blue!) I would buy another pair." — Midwestannie
$135 at Hoka$135 at Zappos
4
Amazon
A pair of secure Teva Omniums
We love Tevas here at HuffPost, now including this sporty, closed-toes option. They have a buckle around the ankle for extra support, a covered toe for extra protection and a quick-drying upper that can go with you from the water to the market. These come in blue and gray on Zappos and five colors on Amazon.

Sizes: 5-11

Promising review: "I love these shoes. I am 67 and have had two hip replacements and a meniscus surgery. I try to keep active but am always dealing with chronic leg and knee pain. From the moment I put on my new Omniums, I knew I had, at last, found what I've been looking for for years. Lightweight, good support, a back heel cover that provides stability, and comfortable, comfortable, comfortable. Sizing was correct and I like the color combination. I am so happy to have at last found a shoe that allows me to again walk in with comfort, pain gone. I want to jump for joy. Thank you, Teva." — Debbie F
$89.95 at Zappos$83.99 at Amazon
5
Merrell
Or this pair of Merrell performance sandals
Say goodbye to sweaty, stinky feet with these mesh-lined Merrell Speed Strikes. They're made with an air cushion in the heel, to absorb shock and keep your feet steady and a grippy rubber outsole to keep you feeling stable in your step. These come in black and green.

Sizes: 5-11

Promising review: "These shoes are very comfortable. I purchased them primarily for my job, which is gardening. However, the tread is so amazing that they make excellent day hikers. I love that they allow air to flow through without letting in gravel. They’re perfect around the lake as well. A really great, all around shoe" — GINNYK
$95 at Merrell
6
Zappos
A chic pair of Sorel sporty Mary Janes
A statement shoe you'll love to wear, these Sorel kicks feature a dramatic zig-zag sole and an elastic gore in-step strap. They're comfortable and breathable for all-day wear and will elevate both casual and dressy outfits alike. These come in three colors.

Sizes: 5-12

Promising review: "I love these shoes!! I have worn them every day since they arrived. I've received compliments too, but the best part is the fit...I have somewhat wide feet and these managed to fit my feet without pinching my bunion on the left foot. They're also very flattering on, and you can wear them with anything from jeans to skirts to leggings to dresses!" — Milli_bug
$124.95 at Zappos
7
Amazon
A pair of Keen cord sandals
Made with nylon cord, these Keen sandals feel natural and free-moving on the feet, while still giving you plenty of stability and structure. They're interesting enough that you can wear them while sightseeing or running errands and still feel put together, but they're durable enough to go to the lake or mountains. These come in four colors on Amazon and in brown and white in Zappos.

Sizes: 5-12

Promising review: "These felt like a dream right out of the box! My podiatrist recommended them to me because I have almost no cartilage left in the joint of my big toe. The top of the shoe is wide and non binding, and the adjustable elastic makes for a secure fit. I wore them on a 3 mile hike the first day I bought them. They are so lightweight that you barely know you are wearing them. I'm ordering another pair for gardening as they dry quickly. You can't go wrong. They are the best newly designed shoe Keen has ever come up with." — Renee G
$124.95 at Amazon$130 at Zappos
8
Amazon
A pair of Adidas Astir sandals
With a molded EVA outsole and eye-catching top design, these Adidas kicks are form and function. The zig-zag design makes them eye-catching while the supported footbed will keep your feel feeling great. These come in the pictured color, as well as white with pink detailing.

Sizes: 4-11

Promising review: "I quite like this! Bought it for my mom to wear to the gym and it's perfect for yoga class that she can easily slip on and off. There's cushion at the sole so it's comfortable." — Anne
$31.52 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of waterproof hiking sandals with a heel strap
You think these are another pair of pull-on waterproof hiking sandals, oh but you are wrong. These babies aren't just supportive and protective, they have a handy heel strap that reviewers say makes them extra easy to get on and off. Wear them to the beach or the grocery store and feel steady in your step. These come in five colors.

Sizes: 6-10

Promising review: "I bought these sandals to wear for hiking on wet surfaces. Have not tried it for that yet, but I’ve used them to take my dog for a walk and on a rainy day. It’s true to size, and did not have to break them in because it’s very comfortable (not stiff like some sandals). It also has great support for me aging feet. I love them!" — Mmama
$55.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A pair of budget-friendly sporty sandals
Another take on the classic outdoor sandal, these budget-friendly kicks come in an array of vibrant and neutral colors. They have a protective toe cap and adjustable strap to fit right to your feet. These come in 11 colors.

Sizes: 5-11

Promising review: "I first bought a pair of these eleven years ago and I still wear them. When shopping for summer shoes I went looking for Dream Pairs and found more colors. I bought two more pairs and plan to buy the other colors. They are comfortable all day. I have a high arch, bad knees and a bad back and I can wear these sandals all day in comfort. Rarely do you find women's shoes that are comfortable and well-made but these are both. I highly recommend them." — Jane Harris
$31.99+ at Amazon
