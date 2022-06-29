Shopping

Getting motivated to exercise during the scorching summer months isn’t easy — and any minor discomfort can easily derail my workout. Can’t get my hair in the perfect topknot? It’s not meant to be. Can’t find my favorite matching sports bra and shorts set? The universe does not want this pilates class for me.

Another unexpected, yet all too common annoyance? Wearing the wrong workout underwear.

For years I simply relegated old undies to the workout pile, regardless of the discomfort caused by sagging, stretched-out waistbands and scratchy fabrics. But I’ve recently discovered the wonder of lightweight underwear made specifically for working out, and it’s a total gamechanger. Made of breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, these undies are made to be almost undetectable during even the toughest, sweatiest workout.

Keep reading for the ultimate list of breathable, lightweight workout underwear for women. Whether you’re specifically looking for workout undies or simply need to upgrade your intimates drawer for the summer season, there’s something for everyone. We’ve included various styles — including thongs, hiphuggers and briefs — so you can find the ones that are most comfortable to wear during your particular workout and best fit your personal style.

1
Amazon
Under Armour Pure Stretch three-pack
These super soft and stretchy undies from Under Armour promise comfort all day long, whether or not you’re hitting the gym. They have laser-cut edges for a seam-free silhouette that is smooth and discreet beneath your clothes. They're available in eight different colors and in color variety packs in XS to XL.

Promising review: "Truly no-show panties. If you are having a hard time finding really no-show panties that are comfortable and last more than a few washings, you are not alone. I have tried about 8-9 different brands. These Under Amours are the real deal: super lightweight, fast drying, and no lines under even the most form-fitting clothes. I ordered these in medium from Amazon; I also have some size smalls and there is almost no difference in fit. I am about 5’ 6”, 120 lbs with an athletic build including my butt. These panties do have a cotton-y fabric liner in the crotch which is more comfortable when I dry them on low heat for about 5 minutes than when I let them just air dry. They also have some stitching where the pieces of fabric come together, rather than just being glued together like some brands are, so these are more sturdy." — Kathy L.
$18.74 at Under Armour
2
Amazon
New Balance women's breathable thong three-pack
These New Balance undies come highly recommended via a colleague in our office Slack, who stated that they are the most breathable undies she's ever owned. Her claims are backed up by glowing Amazon reviews, as you'll see below. The thong is available in 10 different colors and pack combinations in sizes S to XL. They're made with a very lightweight nylon/spandex blend fabric with a cotton gusset to keep you cool, comfy and dry. They're also tagless and seamless, so you don't have to worry about a pair digging into your hips. They hold up well in the wash and are as durable as they are comfortable, making them a great investment.

Promisingreview: "Wonderful! They couldn't be any better unless they were free. But I want New Balance to stay in business for a long time to come. Wonderfully thin (like 20 denier hosiery material), soft (like a baby's skin), and delicate (like a spring breeze) with No rolled edge or seam Anywhere, just as they promised. What they didn't say is that it feels like you're not wearing them or anything else. I had to look to see if I had them on. I just hope they hold up to washing? Don't think I'll chance it, Hand washing is an option I will embrace just to keep them a little while longer. Oh, yea, an X-large fits a couple of inches bigger than a size 16, at least for a while, till I shrink myself. I hope they don't stretch and take a set." — Kindle customer
$18.98 at Amazon
3
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty barely there briefs
Available in 12 different colors in sizes XS to XXXL, these ultra-light briefs are made to be forgotten. They're crafted with breathable, sweat-wicking fabric with a 100% cotton gusset and feature a seamless design with bonded edges and reflective logo detail. They're low-key and simple, but not to be underestimated.

Promising review: "Best workout briefs. I love these no-show pants for all my workouts and runs and have them in multiple colours. I only wished SB made them in every colour of the light support bras. I have been wanting a navy one of these for ages. I am UK8-10 and the XS fits snug or the S for more room." — Micas
$8 at Sweaty Betty (originally $20)
4
Summersalt
Summersalt Feel Free brief underwear
Available in 12 different colors in sizes XS to 2X, these lightweight briefs from Summersalt feel like you're wearing absolutely nothing, which is ideal during a hot, sweaty workout. They've got extra coverage and a mid-rise for those who don't love a thong moment, plus an elastic waistband. These eco-friendly underwear feature semi-sheer silky fabrics and are made from recycled plastic water bottles.

Promising review: "These briefs are great quality and paired with the bra make such a cute and comfortable matching set. The fabric is breathable and just the right amount of sheer." — Heather J.
$15 at Summersalt
5
Parade
Parade sweat-wicking workout thong
Made from certified recycled yarns with an organic cotton lining, Parade's underwear is perfect for those looking for undies that disappear under clothing, even leggings. They're available in six different colors in sizes XS to 3XL and have even been sweat-tested by athletes.

Promising review: "Did the job for me! Not only are these so comfortable that you don't know you're wearing them, but they actually do what they claim. I am the sweatiest person I know, especially 'down there'. I have had LOADS of embarrassing situations where it looks as though I have wet myself if the weather gets too hot and I cannot cool off. I wore these on a hot day and when I was sure they would be tested. To be clear, it wasn't full-time-in-the-90s-for-over-an-hour-tested, but it was a time when I knew I would be sweating and they worked pretty well for me. I honestly do not recall being uncomfortable or worried in the least. That's saying something! I will definitely purchase more. I'm getting pretty close to replacing my whole panty drawer with Parade :)" — Stephanie B.
$13 at Parade
6
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective sport brief
Available in 12 different colors including a beautifully wide range of nude shades, Girlfriend Collective's classic rise briefs have a smooth finish and bonded waistband. They're made with 80% recycled plastic bottles and 20% spandex and feature a moisture-wicking gusset liner and breathable fabric. They're available in sizes XXS to 6XL.

Promising review: "Soft, comfortable, durable, and overall amazing! Love this color and the feel of the material. This stuff is seriously soft and it's tough to take them off. I will definitely be buying more pairs." — Anna N.
$18 at Girlfriend Collective
7
Lululemon
Lululemon UnderEase five-pack
Featuring a mid-rise thong cut, these Lululemon undies come in packs of five. They are designed with chafe-resistant flat seams and naturally breathable sweat-wicking fabric with extra lycra fibers, so you can twist and stretch every which way with ease and peace of mind knowing they'll snap back into shape. They're available in sizes XS to XXL.

Promising review: "Love this underwear! I’m obsessed with this underwear. The material is so soft, comfortable and breathable! Worth the cost!" — Lindsay
$74 at Lululemon
8
Bombas
Bombas active no-show thong
Available in three different neutral colors in sizes XS to 2X, Bombas' activewear thongs are made with quick-drying breathable fabric and are designed to lay flat, smooth and virtually invisible beneath workout clothes.

Promising review: "A no-nonsense kind of feeling, super comfortable, is what I need! I don’t have to worry that is going to move when walking or exercising, it just stays comfortably in place, that’s what I like about Bombas No Show Thong, will be buying more!" — Elsa F.
$18 at Bombas
9
Alo
Alo Airbrush Invisible cheeky underwear
These Alo undies are made from an extra-light version of the brand's signature luxurious and soft Airbrush fabric. They're odor-resistant, breathable and virtually invisible with a raw-edge finish. They come in 11 shades and sizes XS to L. Wear them everywhere, from work to your next HIIT class, and forget they're there.

Promising review: "Great Undies! I love this style of underwear! It’s my favorite thing in my underwear drawer! Great for wearing under leggings! The fabric is soft, and VPL is nowhere to be seen!" — Jessica T.
$18 at Alo
10
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Airism underwear
If you prefer full coverage, minus the heavy fabric, then Uniqlo has the underwear for you. The quick-drying fabric and simple, seamless low-rise design are perfect not only for workouts but for everyday use as well. They're great for the warmer seasons, gentle on the skin and are available in 12 different colors in sizes XS to XL, though reviewers recommend sizing up.

Promising review: "So soft and barely there. Fits perfectly and it feels like a second skin. Highly recommend!" — HelloMe
$7.90 at Uniqlo
