New Balance women's breathable thong three-pack

These New Balance undies come highly recommended via a colleague in our office Slack, who stated that they are the most breathable undies she's ever owned. Her claims are backed up by glowing Amazon reviews, as you'll see below. The thong is available in 10 different colors and pack combinations in sizes S to XL. They're made with a very lightweight nylon/spandex blend fabric with a cotton gusset to keep you cool, comfy and dry. They're also tagless and seamless, so you don't have to worry about a pair digging into your hips. They hold up well in the wash and are as durable as they are comfortable, making them a great investment.: "Wonderful! They couldn't be any better unless they were free. But I want New Balance to stay in business for a long time to come. Wonderfully thin (like 20 denier hosiery material), soft (like a baby's skin), and delicate (like a spring breeze) with No rolled edge or seam Anywhere, just as they promised. What they didn't say is that it feels like you're not wearing them or anything else. I had to look to see if I had them on. I just hope they hold up to washing? Don't think I'll chance it, Hand washing is an option I will embrace just to keep them a little while longer. Oh, yea, an X-large fits a couple of inches bigger than a size 16, at least for a while, till I shrink myself. I hope they don't stretch and take a set." — Kindle customer