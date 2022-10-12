Brendan Fraser And Elizabeth Hurley's 'Bedazzled' Reunion Is Pure Heaven

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser in a scene from "Bedazzled." Getty Images via Getty Images

If Brendan Fraser’s comeback film “The Whale” received a six-minute standing ovation, then certainly this “Bedazzled” reunion deserves a few moments of your time.

Yes, the still unfolding Brendanaissance has led us back to one of his most beloved (and criminally underrated) movies from his past, the devilish 2000 comedy starring the actor and Elizabeth Hurley.

The two former costars reunited more than 20 years after the film hit theaters during a screening of the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film on Monday in London at the Ham Yard Hotel.

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of "The Whale" in London, England. David M. Benett via Getty Images

Hurley even brought her lookalike son, model Damian Hurley, as she posed for photos at the event for the critically acclaimed psychological drama.

Fraser is expected to be nominated for his first-ever Oscar for his role in the film. He portrays Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound gay man who tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (“Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink.)

Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley pictured together at "The Whale" screening David M. Benett via Getty Images

Directed by Harold Ramis, “Bedazzled” gave a fresh spin on the age-old Faustian tale when a hapless computer nerd (Fraser) makes a deal with a sinfully appealing devil (Hurley) who grants him seven wishes in exchange for his soul.

The fantasy rom-com was a remake of the 1967 British flick of the same name starring Dudley Moore and Peter Cook.

“Bedazzled” arrived at the near height of Fraser’s career before he took an extended break from acting in blockbuster features and mysteriously disappeared from the public eye for years.

He later claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which contributed to a deep depression compounded by health issues, his divorce and the death of his mother.

But with “The Whale,” the actor’s first starring film role in years, he’s won over fans and critics alike.

Fraser recently accepted the Tribute Award for Performance at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

“This is new for me. Normally I’m the guy who hands these things out, and I got really good at it,” he said. “Apart from being a part of some impressive and talented ensemble casts, I think the last time that I waited to hear my name called aloud to receive an award was in grade 4, and it was from the peewee bowling league.”