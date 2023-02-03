Brendan Fraser revealed the miserable side of his career comeback, saying Thursday he still waits to be called a “fraud.”

Fraser just earned an Oscar nomination for playing an obese teacher who tries to reconcile with his daughter in “The Whale.”

But the actor who built his original rush of fame on the “Mummy” franchise can’t seem to fully enjoy his showbiz reawakening. Even landing a role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t totally stoke his sense of validation.

Asked by culture website NME if this his time, he said:

“I’m never gonna get that comfortable. And when I do that, I think it’s time to rethink my approach, because I’m always ... I can’t get rid of the feeling that someone’s gonna walk in the room and tell me that I’m a fraud, or that I have impostor syndrome. They’re gonna hand me a dish-towel and I’ll have to go get back to work. But I hope I never lose that. In a way. Because I’m still not done proving myself yet. And to do that, I need bigger and greater challenges.”

“We all approached this piece as if it were the first and last time we would ever have a chance to do this kind of work ever again, each day, and I think that this movie can help do a lot of good,” he said in his acceptance speech.