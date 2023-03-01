What's Hot

FBI Director Reveals Bureau's Stance On The COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

Elizabeth Holmes Has 2nd Child As She Tries To Avoid Prison

Eli Lilly To Slash Some Insulin Prices, Expand Cost Cap For Insured Patients

Unsealed Search Warrant Reveals Items Seized From Idaho Murder Suspect's Family Home

Prince Harry's Favorite Action Movie Makes A Lot Of Sense

Stephen Colbert Has A Brutal One-Word Answer To Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Promise

The Umpires Left, So Pirates And Orioles Played On Without Them

'Daily Show' Guest Hasan Minhaj Has Filthiest Explanation For Tucker Carlson

Jimmy Fallon Jabs Ron DeSantis With Real Reason His Book Is A Bestseller

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Falls Short In Bid For Second Term

Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

Iran Schoolgirls Allegedly Targeted With Poisonings To Stop Them From Going To School

Entertainmentkelly clarksonBrendan Fraserthe mummy

Brendan Fraser Recalls Near-Death Experience On 'The Mummy'

"The next thing I knew, my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways and there was gravel in my teeth,” Fraser said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

For Brendan Fraser, it was nearly a wrap on “The Mummy.”

The actor recalled on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that he was “choked out accidentally” while filming a hanging scene for the 1999 blockbuster after director Stephen Sommers demanded more realism from his reaction to the simulated pain.

“I was standing on my toes … with the rope [around my neck], and you only got so far to go,” Fraser told Clarkson. “And Stephen ran over and he said, ‘Hey, you know, you’re choking — can you sell it?’ And I was like, ‘Alright, fine.’ So I thought, ‘One more take, man.’”

That particular scene saw Fraser’s handsome scoundrel of a character on the verge of execution in an Egyptian prison. While “The Mummy” made Fraser a leading man and bona fide Hollywood star, it nearly killed him when the stunt went terribly wrong.

“The camera swooped around and I went up on the toes, and the guy holding the rope above me, he pulled it up a little higher. And I was stuck on my toes and I had nowhere to go but down,” Fraser said. “So, he was pulling up and I was going down.”

“The next thing I knew, my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways and there was gravel in my teeth,” he continued. “And everyone was really quiet.”

Fraser recalled being woken by the stunt coordinator, who leisurely called his name while making clapping noises. The man congratulated Fraser for joining the club of on-set choke-outs, telling him: “The same thing happened to Mel Gibson on ‘Braveheart!’”

“Thanks, I think?” Fraser replied. “I wanna go home.”

Fraser virtually disappeared from the Hollywood spotlight after accusing Philip Berk, the former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of groping him at a luncheon in 2003.

He’s now enjoying a celebrated comeback after his Critics’ Choice and SAG Award-winning role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” has turned him into an Oscars front-runner this year.

As for another “Mummy,” Fraser wouldn’t mind returning.

“I don’t know how it would work,” he told Variety in October. “But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right concept.”

You know what to do, Hollywood.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community