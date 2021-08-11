Brendan Fraser Has The Sweetest Reaction To Hearing Fans Are ‘Rooting’ For Him

This is as wholesome as “George of the Jungle.”

Actor Brendan Fraser — who was an undeniable superstar in the 1990s and early 2000s before his career began to wane — got a little choked up when a fan showered him with support.

The actor, 52, recently hosted a virtual meet-and-greet and learned from Lindley Key — who shares cosplay videos on TikTok as “The Mummy” character Evelyn O’Connell (played in the movie by Rachel Weisz) — that people on the social media platform are “rooting” for him.

Key shared a video of her conversation with Fraser on TikTok Monday. The brief clip is titled “Proof that Brendan Fraser is the purest of souls.”

In the clip, Fraser says he’s “anxious” about his upcoming Martin Scorsese project “Killers of the Flower Moon,” in which he’ll co-star with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

“I think I might be sick,” the actor joked about working with such big names. “Little anxious.”

“You’ve got this,” Key, who was dressed as Evelyn for the occasion, told the “Encino Man” star.

“The internet is so behind you! We’re so supportive,” she said. “There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Fraser appeared to get a bit emotional upon hearing that. He took a sip of water and said, “Shucks, ma’am.”

A little moist-eyed, he tipped his cowboy hat to Key.

Getty Images via Getty Images Brendan Fraser in 2001’s "The Mummy Returns."

Fraser’s promising acting career began to dwindle in the early 2000s after what can only be described as a series of unfortunate events. In a 2018 GQ profile, Fraser said that his body began to deteriorate after having to endure multiple surgeries due to action sequences in many of his films. He got divorced from his wife Afton Smith in 2008, and his mother died in 2016.

Yet the thing that seemed to really shatter Fraser and lead to his hiatus from the spotlight was an incident in the summer of 2003, in which Fraser says Philip Berk, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, sexually assaulted him.

“I felt ill. I felt like a little kid,” Fraser said of the alleged incident. “I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.”

Berk said the encounter was meant to be taken as a joke, and called Fraser’s version of events a “total fabrication.” The HFPA expelled Berk earlier this year after he forwarded an article to members that described Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate group.”

Fraser, meanwhile, is slowly becoming more visible again — which began with a supporting role in season 3 of “The Affair” in 2016, and a main role on “Doom Patrol” for DC Universe and HBO Max starting in 2019.

In addition to Scorsese’s film, Fraser also has a starring role in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky movie “The Whale.”