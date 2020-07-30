Irish actor Brendan Gleeson debuted his remarkable transformation into President Donald Trump in the first trailer for “The Comey Rule.”

The promo for the small-screen adaptation of former FBI Director James Comey’s tell-all memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” was released Wednesday. It chronicles “the historically turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath,” per its promotional literature.

“Harry Potter” star Gleeson, who reportedly initially turned down the role, is only glimpsed as Trump from oblique angles in the 49-second spot.

Check out the trailer here:

ViacomCBS cable network Showtime will air the two-part miniseries, featuring Jeff Daniels as Comey, on Sept. 27 and 28.

The series is “not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course,” per its promotional literature.

Director Billy Way successfully lobbied to bring forward the series’ initially slated broadcast date in late November to before the 2020 election.

“I think our democracy is on the line right now,” Ray told Vanity Fair in an interview published Wednesday. “And I wanted this series to be part of that conversation.”

Ron Eshel/Invision/AP Brendan Gleeson plays President Donald Trump in the upcoming Showtime series "The Comedy Rule."

