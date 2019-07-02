Brendon Urie Slams Scooter Braun Amid Taylor Swift's Drama: 'Toxic Bulls**t'

Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, recently acquired Big Machine Label Group, the record label Swift belonged to from her debut album to 2017’s “Reputation.” The acquisition prompted Swift to pen a blog on Tumblr about how upset she was over Braun having control over her music catalog. The “You Need To Calm Down” singer said Braun “stripped her of her life’s work,” tried to “dismantle” her career and bullied her for years.

Swift also called out Braun for his involvement with the drama she’s had with Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote in her blog post. “Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo) Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked.”

The singer left Universal Music Group last year and later called Braun acquiring her previous music catalog the “worst case scenario.”

Urie, who collaborated with Swift on the single “ME!”, went on to call Braun a “fucking asshole” in the Twitch video, and wondered aloud if it was even legal for Braun to have the catalog.

“I thought that was illegal to do a business turn behind the people who wrote the stuff,” he said. “Like you can’t do it without their knowledge. There’s a certain amount of time legally that you have to let the people know...like there’s gotta be a precedent for that—not toxic masculinity. I stand with Taylor, of course: It’s a shit show to learn how awful people can be...just for some profit...and maybe some clout.”

Outside of Braun, Swift’s blog post also lambasted Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta, who she said refused to let her own her own music or allow her to purchase it back.

“This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

In addition to Urie adding his two cents on the drama, the hashtag #WeStandWithTaylor has since gone viral. However, Braun and Borchetta also have supporters. Stars like Demi Lovato, Sia and Bieber have come to their defense on social media.