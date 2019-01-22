Fox News host Bret Baier and his family survived a serious car accident on Monday.

The anchor and executive editor of Fox’s “Special Report” released a statement about the crash, which occurred during a vacation in Montana while he, his wife and their two sons were on their way to an airport Monday morning.

Baier said their car flipped during the crash, but that a man driving by stopped to help the family climb out. The family “left the hospital banged up, but alive,” he said.

“We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out,” he said in the statement. “My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday.”

Baier also sent out a tweet that he later said he posted as the family was leaving the hospital Monday.

Don’t take anything for granted - every day is a blessing - and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that - before something does it for you. #countyourblessings — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 21, 2019

“Don’t take anything for granted ... family is everything,” he tweeted. “It’s always good to remind yourself of that - before something does it for you.”

Baier and his family have received wide support online, including from former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. They also received messages of support from Baier’s current and former Fox colleagues, including Geraldo Rivera and Megyn Kelly.

.@BretBaier has faced down plenty of life’s challenges with class, grit and a sense of humor, and he’ll undoubtedly do the same with this one. Much love to you B, Amy, Daniel & Paul. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 22, 2019

#bretbaier primary Fox News anchor is a consummate pro, truly fair & balanced. Pulling for him & family after they got caught up in serious car crash in bad weather in Montana. We're pulling for you and yours buddy. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 22, 2019

“We’re pulling for you and yours buddy,” Rivera tweeted Tuesday morning.