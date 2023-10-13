LOADING ERROR LOADING

The 217-vote majority required to win the speakership appeared to be a longshot at the moment. Baier told McCarthy in no uncertain terms how divided the GOP was.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people up there, you know, private conversations on background,” Baier said. “A number of them told me crazy things, saying that probably Jesus of Nazareth could not get 217 votes right now.”

McCarthy chuckled before the host asked a question on the minds of many.

“Is this particular conference governable? Can you get to 217 for anybody?” Baier asked.

“It’s tough right now,” McCarthy replied. “Look, it took me 15 rounds to get there. I thought that would have worn people out.”

McCarthy took a swipe at the eight breakaway Republicans who joined all Democrats to unseat him last week and “put us into this mess.”

Later Thursday, the Republicans appeared even further from finding a leader after Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) withdrew from consideration despite being nominated for the job.

