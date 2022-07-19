Brett Goldstein Sent Parents To See 'Thor' Without Spoiling His Post-Credits Cameo

Brett Goldstein attends a screening of Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso." David Livingston via Getty Images

“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein may have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’ll always have a little bit of Roy Kent in him.

Case in point: the English actor sending his parents to see “Thor: Love & Thunder” without informing them about his buzzy cameo in the sequel, which was kept firmly under wraps until the Taika Waititi film arrived in theaters earlier this month.

Warning to readers: Spoilers below!

In one of the Marvel blockbuster’s two post-credits scenes, Goldstein appears as the built and brawny god Hercules, who is tasked by his father Zeus (Russell Crowe) to kill Thor.

“I didn’t tell anyone,” Goldstein, who said he was “very surprised” to be cast in the film, revealed at a recent FYC event, per Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t tell my family. They put a chip in me that would explode if I fucking spoke about it. It was terrifying.”

Instead of saying anything himself, the actor encouraged his parents to catch a screening of the film with a text message: “I’ve just seen Thor! It’s really good! I think you’d enjoy it. You should go.”

“They went, and my mum kept texting me during the film,” he continued. “I’ve always said to her, ‘Don’t fucking text during the film!’ She’s texting me, ‘This is funny!’ I’m like, ‘Stop texting and watch the fucking film!’”

It turns out that Goldstein’s parents nearly overlooked his blink-and-you-miss-it cameo, as his mother continued to send him messages until the movie’s final moments.

“It gets to the end, and like 10 seconds before I’m on, she’s texting me, ‘Russell Crowe’s back on, he’s funny!’” Goldstein explained. “And I went, ‘Look up at the fucking screen!’ I’m like, if she misses this, she’s going to walk out and go, ‘Well, I enjoyed the film. I don’t know why you sent us.’”

Ultimately, however, his entrance into the MCU went over well, except Goldstein joked that his father “keeps calling himself Zeus, so that’s an issue.”

The Emmy-winning star is the latest in a string of buzzy actors to make surprise post-credits Marvel movie appearances. Harry Styles and Charlize Theron both popped up in similar fashion in “The Eternals” and “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” respectively.

As for Goldstein’s future as Hercules, would you really expect him to spill any details?

“I know nothing,” he said. “All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds.”

The third season and seemingly final season of “Ted Lasso” began filming in March, but Apple TV+ has yet to release any details about when fans will get to see new episodes.