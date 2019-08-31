Stunned Twitter Critics Swat Bret Stephens' Bedbug Link To Nazis In NYT Column

New York Times conservative columnist Bret Stephens apparently can’t get a reader’s joking insult calling him a bedbug out of his head — and referenced the insect in an opinion article Friday about attacks on Jews in World War II. Critics on Twitter were shocked that Stephens appeared to be comparing a bedbug slam to Nazi anti-Semitism.

“The political mind-set that turned human beings into categories, classes and races also turned them into rodents, insects and garbage,” Stephens wrote in the column, headlined “World War II and the Elements of Slaughter.” He added, ”‘Anti-Semitism is exactly the same as delousing,’ Heinrich Himmler would claim in 1943. ... Watching Warsaw’s Jewish ghetto burn that year, a Polish anti-Semite was overheard saying: “‘The bedbugs are on fire. The Germans are doing a great job.’”

Stephens added: “Today the rhetoric of infestation is back.”

A link embedded in his piece connected to his own Google search for the phrase: “Jews as bedbugs.” (He has since cleared the phrase.)

Stephens shut down his Twitter account earlier this week after he went ballistic when David Karpf, an associate professor at George Washington University, referred to him in a tweet as a metaphorical bedbug.

The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens. https://t.co/k4qo6QzIBW — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 26, 2019

Stephens emailed Karpf and his provost to complain, but the columnist insisted he wasn’t out to get Karpf fired.

Online comments to Stephens’ Times column Friday ranged from calling it an “educational” insight into the hurtful “rhetoric of infestation” for Jews to “laughable.” One commenter asked: “Did this column actually happen? What shred of evidence exists that the professor who jokingly referred to Stephens as a ‘bedbug’ in a single, obscure tweet ... used that word because Stephens happens to be Jewish? Good Lord ...”

Karpf responded on Twitter that this “just stopped being funny” and that Stephens “should know better.”

(1) this just stopped being funny. The New York Times is the paper of record. The entire internet knows who Bret Stephens just subtweeted with his column. He should know better. He doesn’t. That’s not okay anymore. — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 30, 2019

So I’m going to try to take the night off from this. I’ll have more to say tomorrow. — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 31, 2019

Ironically, one follower pointed out that Stephens compared Palestinians to mosquitos in a 2013 infestation column in The Wall Street Journal.

Bret Stephens likened Palestinians to mosquitoes in his WSJ column in 2013, so he should probably contemplate more about his role in bringing back "rhetoric of infestation" pic.twitter.com/iZsMCnEhK9 — saeen (@saeen90_) August 30, 2019

Most of the reaction on Twitter to Stephens’ column was in the “good Lord” vein.

That Bret Stephens column that not-so-subtly references Dave Karpf should be retracted. It knowingly slanders Karpf in the Paper of Record, likening a mild Twitter insult to the stuff of Nazis, and all because he got his feelings hurt. Children shouldn’t have @nytimes columns. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 31, 2019

Well, he did it. Bret Stephens compared his being called a bedbug on Twitter to the genocide of 6 million Jews. https://t.co/wyBZDFCAXt pic.twitter.com/mtWI2ndV1w — Daniel Bessner (@dbessner) August 30, 2019

The Jewish professor who made a gentle joke comparing Bret Stephens to a bedbug, who is now being compared to Goebbels in the pages of the New York Times: https://t.co/zknZ42KZsi — Mark Gongloff 🔱 (@markgongloff) August 31, 2019

Bret Stephens just published a NYT column in which he likens being called a "bedbug" on Twitter to the political conditions of 1930s Germany. There is something seriously wrong with this guy — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 30, 2019

