New York Mets rookie Brett Baty got into the swing of playing in the big league in a hurry on Sunday. On the first swing of his MLB debut, he blasted a two-run home run in the Mets’ 9-7 victory over the host Atlanta Braves. (Watch the videos below.)

That makes him just the 131st player to knock it out of the park on his first at-bat. It happened just a few weeks after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ James Outman accomplished the same feat.

“That was awesome,” Baty, 22, from Round Rock, Texas, told the New York Daily News.

While Outman was a bit of a dark horse to make such an incredible debut (he had two other hits and 3 RBIs overall), Baty was a first-round draft choice whose arrival in the majors had been eagerly awaited. He made good on his promotion and played third base after injuries depleted the Mets’ infield.

In the second inning, Baty pulled a Jake Odorizzi curveball into the right-field stands to give New York a 4-0 lead against their fierce division rival.

BRETT BATY HAS HOMERED IN HIS FIRST MAJOR LEAGUE AT-BAT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EPwfc0BDzK — SNY (@SNYtv) August 17, 2022

Baty’s family lost it in the best way:

The reaction of Brett Baty's family to his first homer is everything pic.twitter.com/Zl0ydKWHIe — SNY (@SNYtv) August 17, 2022

