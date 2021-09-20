Brett Goldstein Goes Full Roy Kent With F-Bomb Laced Emmy Speech

Roy Kent couldn’t have said it better himself.

Brett Goldstein picked up the supporting actor Emmy on Sunday night for his role as the surly soccer star-turned-coach on “Ted Lasso,” and it was practically in character.

“I was very, very specifically told I’m not allowed to swear,” Goldstein began. “So this speech is gonna be fucking short.”

He behaved briefly, then couldn’t help himself again at the end:

brett goldstein’s uncensored #emmy acceptance speech <3 pic.twitter.com/pbUtisCDyM — EMMY WINNER JASON SUDEIKIS (@thlonelyisland) September 20, 2021

At least he didn’t walk the red carpet the way Roy Kent did:

i dare brett goldstein to walk the red carpet like roy tonight #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/OOYYK5nP1T — kara (@hiipstec) September 19, 2021