Democratic presidential contender Julián Castro and some former U.S. attorneys called for a new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh and the past FBI probe into his behavior as another accusation of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court associate justice surfaced.

Classmate Max Stier told two New York Times reporters that he saw Kavanaugh with his pants down at a drunken Yale University party where friends pushed Kavanaugh’s penis into the hands of a female student. The report was similar to an allegation lodged against Kavanaugh last year by former classmate Deborah Ramirez. Stier informed senators and the FBI of the incident during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, but it was never investigated, according to the Times.

At the time, Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed and trying to take off her clothes at a high school party, and she testified before senators at the hearings.

Following the Times’ story, Castro called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment, tweeting: “It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath.” He called Kavanaugh’s ascendence a “shame to the Supreme Court.”

It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached.



And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter. https://t.co/Yg1eh0CkNl — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 15, 2019

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) echoed Castro’s accusation that Kavanaugh lied under oath to the United States Senate, adding that the majority of senators “didn’t care.”

I don’t feel like we talk enough about the fact that Kavanaugh lied under oath to the United States Senate and the majority of United States Senators didn’t care. https://t.co/YY5OGMUqXb — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) September 14, 2019

Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance called for a “full congressional investigation” into Kavanaugh’s behavior and a probe into his past to “determine whether someone, and if so who, gave orders that kept the FBI from investigating credible allegations.”

There must be a full Congressional investigation to determine whether someone, and if so who, gave orders that kept the FBI from investigating credible allegations & speaking to witnesses who reached out to them. We were told this was a full investigation. https://t.co/sp6JhfJZti — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 15, 2019

Another former U.S. attorney, Harry Litman, called the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh a “total con job.”

NY Times find 7 people who heard about the Ramirez incident years before. But per WH instructions, and Senate R insistence, the FBI interviewed none of them or 18 other witnesses. The renewed background investigation was a total con job.https://t.co/MoeVUv0dce — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) September 14, 2019