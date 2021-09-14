Biden Court Pick Won't Say If Brett Kavanaugh Is ‘Morally Bankrupt’

Cruz: Ms. Sung, do you believe Justice Kavanaugh is intellectually and morally bankrupt?

Sung: Senator, I would want every Supreme Court justice to know, including Justice Kavanaugh, that I respect completely their authority as a Supreme Court justice and I would follow their precedents without reservation.

Cruz: You’re an experienced lawyer. You know when someone’s not answering a question. My question was simple and straightforward. Do you believe Justice Kavanaugh is, quote, intellectually and morally bankrupt?

Sung: As I stated earlier, I recognize that statement was overheated rhetoric and that’s all that it was.

Cruz: I’m going to try one more time because you signed your name to it and it wasn’t decades ago. It was very recent. You signed your name to this statement. I’m asking simply today, do you believe Justice Kavanaugh is, quote, intellectually and morally bankrupt?

Sung: As I stated, that was rhetorical advocacy only that I signed strictly in my personal capacity as a private citizen addressing my alma mater. And throughout my legal career, as a litigator, as an adjudicator, I have followed all of the courts’ precedents and I have respected every―

Cruz: It is disappointing that you refuse to answer that question.