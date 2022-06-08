Man With A Gun Arrested Near Brett Kavanaugh's Home

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is seen at the Capitol in Washington in this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

A man police say was carrying a gun, a knife and pepper spray outside Brett Kavanaugh’s home has been arrested after he told authorities he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice.

Police told The Washington Post that the man, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, did not make it onto the Maryland property and was stopped on a nearby street.

A Supreme Court spokesperson confirmed the report, telling SCOTUSblog in a statement, “At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.”

The man reportedly took a taxi to the area.

Federal agents in unmarked cars were seen parked outside the residence Wednesday morning.