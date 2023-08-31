Man Accused Of Leading Rioters Into U.S. Capitol Arrested 2 Years After Violence

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A North Carolina man who authorities allege was one of the first rioters to forcefully enter a long walkway into the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 insurrection has been arrested.

Brett Alan Rotella, also known as Brett Ostrander, 34, of Kannapolis, was taken into custody Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Authorities say Rotella led rioters in advancing toward retreating police, who shot rubber bullets at his feet as he protectively walked backward into a hallway that leads into the building from the Lower West Terrace.

Brett Alan Rotella, also known as Brett Ostrander, was arrested Tuesday on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement, related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. justice.gov

Surveillance footage taken from inside the walkway shows him appearing to lead others inside first while carrying a flagpole.

Once inside the walkway, he grabbed police riot shields and repeatedly pushed against officers while forcing his way into the building through a smashed glass door, authorities said

Surveillance video appears to show Rotella leading a crowd of rioters into a Capitol walkway as retreating police officers shoot rubber bullets at his feet. justice.gov

It was only after he was sprayed in the face with a chemical spray that he retreated out of the walkway. About an hour later, however, he returned to participate in a crowd effort to force rioters into the walkway against police, authorities said.

Rotella, who changed his name to Ostrander in or around 2020, was identified after the FBI posted a photo of him to its website requesting help identifying him. He was then tracked to a Kannapolis home and an Aldi grocery store. He was not listed as having an attorney as of Thursday.