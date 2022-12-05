What's Hot

Tampa Police Chief Put On Leave Following Badge-Flashing Episode At Traffic Stop

GOP Senator Condemns Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution

GOP Lawmaker Flat-Out Refuses To Condemn Trump's Call To Terminate Constitution

GOP Strategist: Trump Can't Treat The Constitution Like His Wives

I Interviewed 144 Of My Girlfriends About Our Friendships, And What I Found Changed My Life

Elon Musk Says He Wanted To 'Punch' Kanye West After He Tweeted A Swastika

Watch Joe Biden Launch Groan-Worthy Zinger At George Clooney In White House

Theo James Was Shocked By 'Ginormous' Prosthetic Penis Used For ‘The White Lotus’ NSFW Scene

How Sleep Experts Get Through The Day When They're Sleep-Deprived

Netflix Announces Release Dates For Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s New Series

George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight Among 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees

Sen. Sherrod Brown Defends Union Rail Contract Democrats Voted For

Crime
Florida law enforcementBrevard County, Floridaandrew lawsonaustin walsh

Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Fellow Deputy While Playing With Gun: Sheriff

Brevard County Deputy Andrew Lawson was arrested for manslaughter after unintentionally shooting Deputy Austin Walsh, authorities said.
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died from a single gunshot wound early Saturday, authorities said.
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died from a single gunshot wound early Saturday, authorities said.
Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say an off-duty Florida deputy “jokingly” pointed his gun at a fellow deputy ― thinking the weapon was unloaded ― and shot and killed him.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh was at his Palm Bay home with his roommate, Brevard County Deputy Andrew Lawson, early Saturday morning when Walsh suffered a single gunshot wound, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video address Sunday.

The pair had been playing online games and were taking a break and talking when Lawson allegedly pointed his firearm at Walsh and shot him, in what Ivey called an “extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident.”

Lawson called 911 requesting help, but Walsh is believed to have died immediately from his injuries, Ivey said. Walsh was 23.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Bay Police Department have been the sole agencies investigating the shooting death, according to Ivey.

“Austin and Andrew were the best of friends and Andrew is completely devastated over what happened,” Ivey said. “Even with that, there is no excuse for this tragic and totally avoidable death.”

Lawson was arrested Sunday on a no-bond warrant issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for manslaughter with a firearm, Ivey said.

Walsh joined the sheriff’s department when he was 18, after serving several years as a member of the department’s Explorers program for teens and young adults, according to Ivey.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Nina Golgowski - Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community