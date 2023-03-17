ShoppingCoffeekitchen

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

The sale includes the Breville Barista Pro, Breville Duo Temp Pro, and other top-rated espresso machines.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=641469b7e4b0bc5cb64fe6d8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville Barista Express espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641469b7e4b0bc5cb64fe6d8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=641469b7e4b0bc5cb64fe6d8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Breville Barista Express espresso machine</a>
Amazon
Breville Barista Express espresso machine

For coffee lovers looking for ways to save money in the long run, one of the best ways to cut down on spending is to invest in a quality espresso machine.

If you’ve had your eye on one of these pricy-but-worthwhile appliances, you’re in luck — you can get one today for a super discounted price thanks to a sale of up to 25% off some of Breville’s most popular espresso machines, via Amazon and Breville.com.

Whether you go for the highly rated Barista Express espresso machine with over 17,000 five-star reviews or the Barista Touch model that has a fancy touch screen equipped with a pre-programmed drink menu, you’re sure to save more than a few coins by making your favorite beverages at home.

Check out all of the offerings on sale below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Breville Duo Temp Pro espresso machine (25% off)
This espresso machine uses low pressure pre-infusion to ensure that your cup is full of balanced flavors that aren't too sweet or bitter. You can even perfect your latte art skills with its manual microfoam milk texturing wand that produces tiny bubbles for a silky beverage. The machine also has a maintenance indicator that lets you know when it's time to clean it.
$374.96 at Amazon (originally $499.95)
2
Amazon
Breville Infuser espresso machine (25% off)
This machine also stands out for its ultra-neat feature that pre-infuses ground coffee with low, steady water pressure that gradually increases before extracting, which results in a more balanced flavor in your morning espresso. The machine also comes with a manual steam wand to make smooth microfoam to top off your cup and a shot control feature that lets you choose how many shots you want.
$449.96 at Amazon (originally $599.95)
3
Amazon
Breville Barista Express Impress espresso machine (20% off)
Get rich, full flavored espresso with this easy-to-use manual espresso machine. It has smart dosing, precision measurement and assisted tamping so you get a fresh, consistent cup every time. Plus, with 25 grind settings and a built-in steam wand, you'll be a pro barista in no time.
$719.95 at Amazon (originally $899.95)$719.96 at Breville (originally $899.95)
4
Amazon
Breville Barista Pro espresso machine (20% off)
Available in black and brushed stainless steel, this espresso machine has a quick 3-second heat up time so you can spend less overall time brewing and more time on the go. It also has a built-in grinder, precise espresso extraction and a user-friendly screen for easy control.
$679.95 at Amazon (originally $849.95)$679.96 at Breville (originally $849.95)
5
Amazon
Breville Barista Touch espresso machine (20% off)
This machine boasts a digital touchscreen for creating pre-programmed drinks, an automatic milk frother, a built-in grinder, and the ability to heat up water in a whopping three seconds, calibrating it to just the right temperature to ensure precise extraction.
$879.95 at Amazon (originally $1,099.95)$879.96 at Breville (originally $1,099.95)
6
Amazon
Breville Barista Express espresso machine (20% off)
Get coffee shop-quality espresso in the comfort of your home with this wildly popular machine. Lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and espresso shots are pulled to precision and the conical burr grinder grinds beans on demand. There's also a frother for making perfectly delicious steamed milk, making this robust machine the stuff coffee dreams are made of.
$599.95 at Amazon (originally $749.95)$599.96 at Breville (originally $749.95)
