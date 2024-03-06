“This is my second Breville with built-in grinder, and I love it! Using this machine is just a happy morning ritual. It’s really easy to dial in a good grind setting, and the extractions are really consistent! I use it several times a day to make Americanos, and can happily say that the coffee it makes is far better than anything you’ll buy from a chain coffeeshop!” — SEC

“I’ve had my machine for 2.5 years and have never had a problem. I was on the fence for the longest time, finally giving in after another failed americano from Starbucks. It looks complicated but actually with practice it’s really user friendly. Clean it, change the filter and descale = a good espresso!” — charska

“I am an avid espresso drinker. Three or four double espressos per day when I’m home. I tried for years to get away with cheap espresso makers. When the last one finally broke decided to spend the $ and get the real thing. I’m so glad I did! Our morning coffee is on another level now.” — Amazon customer