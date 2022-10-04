This Top-Rated Home Espresso Machine Is On Sale For A Limited Time

“This machine is sturdy and well built. The touch screen allows you to make multiple preset espresso drinks, but the machine also lets you customize your espresso drinks to your individual taste. This machine has been the perfect combination of “push button convenience” for my wife and “do it exactly the way you like it” for me.” — Mongo



“I have owned my Barista Touch for almost a month now. If you think that your going to make great espresso right out of the box you my find yourself a little bit frustrated at first as I did. While this machine makes it possible to make high quality drinks at home there is a definite learning curve that must be endured. You will waste a bag or two of coffee in the process of learning how to adjust the grind,dose and extraction time for the beans you select. I recommend going to store that sells and demonstrates these machines to get some expert advice on settings, extraction and which beans will help get the best from your machine.

Having said all that I am really loving this machine! I am now getting consistent shots with great taste and the milk frother makes it really easy to make great tasting drinks at home. Even my daughter, who used to be a barista was impressed. I’m even beginning to branch out and experiment with new recipes and drinks. I highly recommend the Barista Touch.

Have owned this machine now for over a year and use it one or two times daily. It still works great and I love using it and still recommend it.” — James M Connerly



“The first espresso machines I’ve tried were all Brevilles: 2 Barista Express’ and a Barista Pro. I did return all of them before the 30 day return period to Amazon. I thought they were not working properly. After a few weeks, I purchased a Lelit Victoria. Big mistake. It does not froth milk ‘properly’ or because I don’t know how? So, I put it away for almost a year and I switched back to my dependable drip coffee machine the Technivorn Moccamaster. However, I keep up with what are the latest espresso machines on the market and their reviews, including the “poor” Brevilles. The Breville reviews are mostly positive. I thought I’ll give a Breville machine one more try. I was leaning toward buying a Barista Express again or the dual tank Breville. Honestly, I don’t think I did Breville justice in any of my evaluations. This time I chose the Barista Touch, instead, due to its automatic and manual milk frothing, whichever you choose. I’m sorry, Breville, I was wrong about your machines. All I can say now is Wow. This machine will be hard to beat on performance and price point! This may be the last espresso machine I’ll be using until it goes haywire. Milk frothing is outstanding.... I would highly recommend this machine or the the Barista Pro with manual knobs to save yourself a few hundred bucks.” — Ricardo A. Seneris