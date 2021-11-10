Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many retailers are releasing early deals that will only be around for a limited time. On Amazon, several of Breville’s smart ovens are up to 36% off. If you’re an air fryer connoisseur or new to the world of smart cooking gadgets, then now is the time to take advantage of these sales, as they end on Monday, Nov. 15.

The ovens available now at a discounted price include the Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven, sold in black and brushed stainless steel, and the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. Each is packed with a ton of cool features and settings, like smart heating technology that creates the perfect cooking conditions for whatever you put in it, and the extra large capacity of the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. Check out the offerings below.

Breville’s Smart Oven Pro is convection-powered, meaning it has a built-in fan that circulates hot air around the inside of the oven for quicker heating. It also has 10 cooking functions that range from toasting bread and bagels to baking, roasting and grilling. But the most impressive feature of this countertop oven is its smart heat technology. The system transfers heat across five quartz elements for precise and stable temperatures so that no matter what you’re cooking, it cooks evenly.

