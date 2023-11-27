Shoppingsalescyber mondayBreville

The Best Breville Deals That You Can Still Get For Cyber Monday

These barista-approved espresso machines and popular kitchen appliances are on sale for only a short while longer.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

The<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES500BSS-Bambino-Espresso-Stainless/dp/B07JVD78TT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6564a46be4b0f35896f6c295%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Breville Bambino Plus" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564a46be4b0f35896f6c295" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES500BSS-Bambino-Espresso-Stainless/dp/B07JVD78TT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6564a46be4b0f35896f6c295%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Breville Bambino Plus</a> espresso machine and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV845BSS-Convection-Toaster-Stainless/dp/B00XBOXVIA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6564a46be4b0f35896f6c295%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville Smart Oven Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564a46be4b0f35896f6c295" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV845BSS-Convection-Toaster-Stainless/dp/B00XBOXVIA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6564a46be4b0f35896f6c295%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Breville Smart Oven Pro</a> toaster oven are both up to 25% off for Cyber Monday.
Amazon
The Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine and the Breville Smart Oven Pro toaster oven are both up to 25% off for Cyber Monday.

Breville products have consistently found themselves among HuffPost’s favorite goods, whether it’s because they’ve been recommended by experts, are highly rated by real reviewers or are coveted by our own editors.

For Cyber Monday, this year’s final day to save massively across all your holiday shopping, you can snag some of the professional-grade kitchen brand’s best-selling appliances from barista-approved coffee makers to intuitive toaster ovens that really do it all — a true treat considering Breville doesn’t offer steep sales very often.

For just a short while longer, see what’s currently available at a discount in the list ahead.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Breville Nespresso Vertuo Creatista single-serve coffee maker (30% off list price)
For those quick one-cup mornings when you need you coffee fix fast, this Nespresso Vertuo single-serve coffee maker conveniently whips up coffee shop-level espresso and coffee drinks using Nespresso pods packed with full-bodied flavor, each one topped with a velvety layer of creamy foam. Aside from Breville's signature precision brewing capability, this maker also features a barista steam wand to create frothy milks to add to your coffee beverage.
$524.97 at Amazon (regularly $749.95)
2
Amazon
Breville 3X Bluicer Pro blender and juicer (50% off list price)
Both a powerful blender and juicer, the Breville Bluicer Pro promises a cold-extraction system that can help preserve the nutrients in all your fresh-pressed juices, and a wide chute for faster juicing. You can choose between five one-touch smoothie programs and 10 speed settings to enjoy a range of textures and creations from milkshakes to sorbets. Plus, the space-saving design means it will fit nicely on countertop.
$199.95 at Amazon (regularly $399.95)
3
Amazon
Breville the Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro (20% off list price)
The sleek Joule oven air fryer advances your cooking with 13 smart functions, including the ability to sync up with the Breville Joule Oven app for real-time cook process monitoring, voice control and automated cook modes. Using technology that's unique to the Breville brand, the interior of this fryer contains six independent heating elements to deliver precise temperature control and a finished product that's cooked consistently every time — no cold spots to speak of.
$439.95 at Amazon (regularly $549.95)
4
Amazon
Breville Combi Wave three-in-one microwave (20% off)
So much more than just a microwave, the Combi Wave is also an air fryer and a convection oven designed to cook dishes faster than traditional ovens, even when they start off frozen. According to Breville, the Combi Wave boasts a cooking element system that delivers perfect results every time, be it crispy, crunchy french fries, reheated lasagna with noodles that haven't been heated into soggy oblivion or ultra gooey brownies.
$399.95 at Amazon (regularly $499.95)
5
Amazon
Breville Smart Oven Pro toaster oven (25% off list price)
This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer, and it has enough capacity to handle a 14-pound turkey or nine slices of bread. It comes with many of the same great features as the medium-sized smart oven (also on sale), like an interior light and LCD display, but also proofs dough and dehydrates food. Breville's Element IQ system uses six quartz elements to perfect the cooking environment and eliminate cold spots.
$223.95 at Amazon (regularly $299.95)
6
Amazon
Breville Duo Temp Pro espresso machine (20% off list price)
Espresso lovers will love the well-balanced and evenly extracted specialty coffee beverages that the Breville Duo Temp makes using a low-pressure pre-fusion system that guarantees the perfect level of extraction. An integrated coil accurately controls water temperature for optimal espresso brewing, and there are plenty of maintenance features that ensure this machine is running its best at all times. And if you want frothy and creamy milks to add to your drink, there's also a barista steam wand.
$399.96 at Amazon (regularly $499.95)
7
Amazon
Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine (20% off list price)
HuffPost's Senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe got this espresso machine for her partner last Christmas and it was the hit of the season. It's definitely a splurge, but Uribe feels it was worth every penny. It's a must for big-time coffee enthusiasts.
$399.95 at Amazon (regularly $499)
8
Amazon
The Breville Barista Pro Express espresso machine (20% off list price)
The Breville Barista Pro Express was previously suggested to HuffPost by a coffee expert for its full-service options including a grinder, tamper, boiler and temperature control, and steam wand for creating frothy milks. This brushed stainless steel machine promises a barista-level performance and perfectly extracted flavor in each brew.
$679.95 at Amazon (regularly $849.95)

Before You Go

A Vince boiled cashmere funnel-neck pullover (25% off list price)

The Best Nordstrom Deals For Cyber Monday

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE