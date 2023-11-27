Amazon

Breville Duo Temp Pro espresso machine (20% off list price)

Espresso lovers will love the well-balanced and evenly extracted specialty coffee beverages that the Breville Duo Temp makes using a low-pressure pre-fusion system that guarantees the perfect level of extraction. An integrated coil accurately controls water temperature for optimal espresso brewing, and there are plenty of maintenance features that ensure this machine is running its best at all times. And if you want frothy and creamy milks to add to your drink, there's also a barista steam wand.