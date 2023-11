Breville Smart Oven Pro toaster oven (25% off list price)

This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer, and it has enough capacity to handle a 14-pound turkey or nine slices of bread. It comes with many of the same great features as the medium-sized smart oven (also on sale), like an interior light and LCD display, but also proofs dough and dehydrates food. Breville's Element IQ system uses six quartz elements to perfect the cooking environment and eliminate cold spots.